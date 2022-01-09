Steelers GM Kevin Colbert expected to step down following 2022 NFL Draft

Jan 09, 2022
Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero

It's looking like the end of an era in more ways than one in Pittsburgh.

Kevin Colbert -- who has run personnel for the Steelers since 2000, winning two Super Bowls while becoming one the most respected executives in the NFL -- is expecting the 2021 season to be his last one as general manager, according to sources.

Colbert's contract runs through the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has told people he intends to stay on the job through then, sources say. But while he has not been definitive in conversations with those close to him, Colbert has acknowledged that it is likely his last season and the expectation is he'll retire sooner rather than later after the draft.

With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger acknowledging that Sunday will likely be his final regular-season game, the Steelers look to have their most significant turnover in decades at key spots. The organization has been a model of stability and success, with Roethlisberger, Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin, who has yet to have a losing season, forming the triumvirate.

Now, Pittsburgh will reload with a new QB and a new GM. They do have at least two key in-house potential candidates in VP of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.

Colbert has won two Super Bowls with the Steelers, been to three, and compiled a record of 225-124-3. He addressed his future in an interview with NFL.com prior to the season, saying he'll talk about it with those close to him and evaluate all options when the time comes, while explaining that's why he's spent the last several seasons on a series of one-year deals.

When Ozzie Newsome stepped away as GM of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and gave way to Eric DeCosta, he stayed on in an advisory role. In similar fashion, it is conceivable that Colbert could stay on in Pittsburgh in the short term.

