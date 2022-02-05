Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Not long after parting ways with the Detroit Lions, Anthony Lynn has landed with the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday, per a source.

The 53-year-old Lynn, who spent four seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach from 2017-2020, will join head coach Kyle Shanahan's Niners staff, bringing plenty of experience to the fold along.

A former NFL running back who's been in the league coaching ranks since 2000, Lynn has been a running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, filling in for the latter as an interim head coach for one game in 2016.

Given his past coaching RBs, Lynn figures to fit in splendidly with Shanahan's offense.

The move is all the more interesting considering 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was set to interview Friday for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job.