Steelers' Keith Butler retiring after seven seasons as DC, 19 seasons with organization

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the club that he plans to retire, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Butler, 65, has been with team since 2003, serving as linebackers coach for 12 seasons before transitioning to DC in 2015. The former player-turned-longtime assistant won two Super Bowl rings with the club during the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

"It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career," Butler said in a statement. "I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love.

"I want to thank the Rooney Family, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin and all the coaches and players that I have been involved with over my entire coaching career. I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom have been so supportive of me throughout the years. I wish nothing but the best to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I will be cheering them on during my retirement."