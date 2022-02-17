Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes, DL coach Marcus Dixon

New Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is adding Super Bowl-winning assistants to his staff.

The Broncos announced Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator and Dwayne Stukes as special teams coordinator on Thursday. Denver also hired Marcus Dixon as the team's defensive line coach.

Evero joins Denver after spending 2021 as the Los Angeles Rams secondary/pass game coordinator. He previously worked in L.A. as the club's safeties coach for four seasons under Sean McVay.

Before his stint in Los Angeles, Evero worked under then-DC Dom Capers in Green Bay in 2016 as a defensive quality control coach. Capers was recently hired in Denver as a senior defensive assistant.

Stukes also comes from the Rams' coaching staff, spending 2021 as L.A.'s assistant special teams coach. He previously worked as a Jaguars defensive assistant for two seasons (2019-20), an assistant special teams coach with the Giants (2016-17) and Bears (2013-14), and was the Buccaneers special teams coordinator in 2011.