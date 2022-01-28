Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

Chris Tabor's long and successful special teams coaching career is taking him to Carolina.

Tabor is the new Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday night.

He previously held the same position with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

Tabor began his NFL coaching career in 2008 as a special teams assistant in Chicago and took over as the Browns' special teams coordinator from 2011 through 2017. Since then through this last season, he's been the Bears' special teams coordinator.

Tabor has coached special teams mavens such as ﻿Devin Hester﻿, ﻿Josh Cribbs﻿ and ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ in his career and should provide a boost for the Panthers, who have struggled to find consistency in the kicking game during the Matt Rhule regime.