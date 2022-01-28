Around the NFL

Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

Published: Jan 27, 2022 at 09:25 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Chris Tabor's long and successful special teams coaching career is taking him to Carolina.

Tabor is the new Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday night.

He previously held the same position with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

Tabor began his NFL coaching career in 2008 as a special teams assistant in Chicago and took over as the Browns' special teams coordinator from 2011 through 2017. Since then through this last season, he's been the Bears' special teams coordinator.

Tabor has coached special teams mavens such as ﻿Devin Hester﻿, ﻿Josh Cribbs﻿ and ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ in his career and should provide a boost for the Panthers, who have struggled to find consistency in the kicking game during the Matt Rhule regime.

Tabor replaces Chase Blackburn, who was the team's special teams coordinator since 2018. He is the second coordinator hiring so far for the Panthers, who previously tabbed Ben McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator.

