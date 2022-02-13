Raiders hiring Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has his offensive coordinator. And it's another young coach following him from New England.

Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi is being hired as the next Raiders OC, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday. Giardi adds that Patriots OL coach Carmen Bricillo will also join McDaniels' staff.

Lombardi, 33, spent the last two seasons in New England as a receivers coach and served as a quarterbacks coach the year before that. The son of former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, Mick began his NFL coaching career in New England as a scouting assistant in 2011 and spent time with the 49ers and Jets before returning to the Patriots.

Las Vegas will also hire long-time NFL scout Andy Dengler to add to its college scouting department, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Dengler recently spent time working for the Senior Bowl and had previously worked in various roles with the Jaguars for 23 seasons.