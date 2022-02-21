Rams expected to hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Sean McVay is not wasting time finding replacements for his coaching staff.

The Rams are expected to hire University of Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to replace the departed Kevin O'Connell as OC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. O'Connell left the Rams to become the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Former Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson is expected to return to the Rams as a senior offensive assistant, per Rapoport.

The two additions are reunions for the assistants. Olson served as quarterbacks coach under McVay in Los Angeles in 2017 before moving on in 2018, while Coen was an assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach with the Rams before he left for Kentucky in 2021.

Coen joins Los Angeles with big shoes to fill. The Rams enter 2022 as the reigning Super Bowl champions who bid their offensive coordinator adieu only after mounting a late comeback to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

With O'Connell as offensive coordinator, the Rams finished ninth in total offense in 2021, ranking fifth in passing while struggling on the ground for much of the season, leading to a 25th-place regular-season finish in rushing. Those issues carried over into Super Bowl LVI, which the Rams won despite averaging less than 2 yards per carry in the game.