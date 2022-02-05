Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening.

It's a huge hire for new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels, who are taking on Graham, 43, and taking him away from the New York Giants, where he served as the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.

Indeed, the Raiders' gain is the Giants' loss, as Graham, who was a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings' head coaching job, was set to be welcomed back into New York's staff under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, but will instead head west to see to Las Vegas' defensive stewardship.

News of Graham's hiring comes on the same day it was reported that Gus Bradley, the Raiders' defensive coordinator in 2021, landed the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator job.

Graham, who also interviewed for the Giants' head coaching vacancy and drew interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their DC spot, began his NFL coaching career in 2009 with the Patriots and will now become a DC for his third franchise over the last four seasons (Miami Dolphins, 2019; Giants, 2020-21).

During his two years in Gotham, Graham saw the Giants struggle mightily, but the defense was the highlight. He'll be tasked with taking over a Raiders defense that improved hugely in its one season under Bradley.