Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. The Colts announced the move Monday.

The 55-year-old Bradley has been tabbed to replace Matt Eberflus, who was recently hired as the new Chicago Bears head coach.

Bradley was instrumental in the Raiders' marked defensive improvement, going from 25th in yards allowed in 2020 to 14th in 2021, along with piloting a long-dormant pass rush back to prominence as Las Vegas' 40 sacks were 12 better than the previous campaign.

Bradley first drew notice during a four-season run as defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2009-2012 in which the Seahawks were a top-nine defense in each of his last two seasons. He was then hired as the Jaguars head coach and went 14-48 from 2013-2016. Returning to a defensive coordinator spot with the Chargers, Bradley turned the Bolts into a top-10 defense over his last three seasons there.