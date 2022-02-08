Around the NFL

Giants hiring Don 'Wink' Martindale as defensive coordinator

Published: Feb 08, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Don "Wink" Martindale wasn't unemployed for long.

The Giants are planning to hire Martindale as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Martindale was New York's first external choice, per Rapoport, and after Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham left for Las Vegas, New York turned to Martindale. The former Ravens defensive coordinator parted ways with Baltimore after 10 seasons with the team in late January, leaving him free to seek employment elsewhere.

He'll resume his coaching career with a Giants squad that finished 21st in total defense in 2021 and is taking its first steps in a new era under head coach Brian Daboll. New York's defense was the better part of its team in the last two seasons, finishing 12th in 2020 before taking a step backward in 2021, and it promises to be more aggressive under Martindale in 2022.

The defensive coordinator has developed a reputation for being unafraid to send the blitz in his time in Baltimore, leading to frequent positive outcomes over the last decade, but injuries hampered the Ravens' chances in 2021. Baltimore lost both of its starting corners and struggled to field a full-strength lineup for much of 2021, falling from a top-seven unit in 2019 and 2020 to 25th this season.

The decline likely contributed to Martindale's departure, though it clearly didn't hurt his reputation. News of Martindale's parting with the Ravens was a surprise, but his hiring in New York is not.

The Giants return most of their primary defensive contributors in 2022, including Leonard Williams, James Bradberry﻿ and ﻿Xavier McKinney﻿. They'll have some holes to fill in their front seven (linebacker, nose tackle) but will expect to improve upon their 2021 performance with Martindale in charge.

Related Content

news

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen not out to shake things up in New Orleans, but hopes to 'create my own legacy'

New New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen wants to "create my own legacy," but also maintain what's been working for the Saints as his tenure begins. 
news

Washington DB Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter 

Washington Commanders defensive back ﻿Deshazor Everett﻿ has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a release. 
news

Titans extend coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson

The Titans announced Tuesday they have extended coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson. The team also hired former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and former Texans defensive line coach Bobby King as inside linebackers coach.
news

Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Touchdown, Bengals. Cincinnati arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 11:55 a.m. local time on Tuesday, five days out from their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on HC search: Best decision for team was choice of Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans introduced new head coach Lovie Smith during a Tuesday news conference. General manager Nick Caserio also explained to reporters the team's process during its coaching search.
news

Patriots hire ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as offensive assistant

The Patriots are reuniting with Joe Judge. The former Giants head coach is re-joining New England as an offensive assistant.
news

Steelers to interview Louis Riddick for general manager position

Former Pitt Panther Louis Riddick is in the running to return to Pittsburgh as general manager of the Steelers. Ian Rapoport reports that Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Steelers' GM job.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen wants 'as many at-bats as you can get' in 2022 NFL Draft

Could New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen be a mover and shaker in the 2022 NFL Draft? Armed with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks and aiming to restock Big Blue's talent-well, Schoen suggested that he could see value in trading back to stockpile additional selections.
news

Jalen Ramsey 'of course' lobbying to shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ hasn't shadowed one receiver a ton this season. But if he has his way Sunday, the Rams corner will be matched up on Cincinnati star rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ often.
news

Von Miller, Rams aim to bring Aaron Donald title: 'Our whole friendship is about winning this Super Bowl'

The Los Angeles Rams organization is aiming to bring Aaron Donald the only thing missing in his trophy case, a Super Bowl ring.
news

Tom Brady on potential of returning: 'You never say never'

On Monday, Tom Brady briefly explained what was behind his decision to retire, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotion he received and ever so slightly left the door ajar for a possible return on the "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast.  
