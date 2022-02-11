Around the NFL

Jaguars hire Buccaneers assistant Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator

Published: Feb 11, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, and he's turning to a familiar face on the defensive side of his staff.

The Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to be their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per sources informed of the situation. The team does not plan to announce the hire until its entire staff is finalized, Garafolo added.

Caldwell and Pederson have a shared history, having played together in Philadelphia in 1999. The two later worked together with the Eagles as part of Andy Reid's staff from 2008-2012 before the two went their separate ways.

Caldwell has a lengthy history as a defensive assistant, serving in a variety of roles with Philadelphia, Arizona, New York and Tampa Bay before reuniting with Pederson in Jacksonville. Caldwell's first defensive coordinator job comes with a Jaguars team that finished 20th in total defense in 2021 and includes a couple of standouts in edge rusher Josh Allen and linebacker Myles Jack﻿.

The turnaround likely won't happen overnight in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars are following up 2021's disappointment by replacing an inexperienced staff with one led by coaches with plenty of time served on NFL sidelines. Pederson will bring his Super Bowl-winning pedigree and a familiar face in Caldwell with him to Jacksonville.

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham says he's willing to sacrifice salary to stay with Rams: 'It feels like home'

Rams WR Odell Beckham provided a quick response when asked Friday if he'd sacrifice financially to improve his chances of returning to Los Angeles in the offseason.
news

Tyler Boyd on Bengals WR corps: 'It's evolved to the best since I've been here'

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, it would be foolhardy to discount the role ﻿Bengals WRs Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ will have in the big game. "You can't double-team all of us," Boyd said Friday. 
news

Cardinals follow Kyler Murray's social media cleanse with one of their own

The Cardinals social media team scrubbed their Instagram account down to two posts on Friday, mirroring that of superstar quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Rams place TE Tyler Higbee on injured reserve, activate RB Darrell Henderson off IR ahead of Super Bowl

Rams RB ﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ and DT ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ were activated from injured reserve while TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ and T ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ were placed on IR on Friday. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl LVI injury report

Check out injury reports for the Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects TE C.J. Uzomah (MCL) to play in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

Zac Taylor provided an update on the status of injured TE C.J. Uzomah on Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

The Broncos are nearing a deal to add coach Dom Capers to their staff. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Seahawks hiring former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Dolphins retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

The Dolphins defense that ignited a seven-game win streak last season will have its coordinator back in 2022. New coach Mike McDaniel, introduced Thursday, will retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson: 'We'd love to have (him) back'

The Falcons tapped into Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s athleticism in a way that no team ever had last year, and club owner Arthur Blank wants to see more of it. Blank considers it a no-brainer to re-sign the highly versatile skill player.
news

Mike Evans, Buccaneers moving on without Tom Brady: 'I like our chances' 

Following a Super Bowl title and an NFC South crown, the Buccaneers will move on without Tom Brady. But Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans tells NFL.com's Kevin Patra the lessons instilled by Brady will carry on and the team's success can, too. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW