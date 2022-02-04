Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The Seattle Times first reported the move.

Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as the Seahawks defensive line coach and held the assistant head coach title the last four years.

Following the 2021 season, Seattle fired Ken Norton Jr. after four years as defensive coordinator.

Before joining Seattle, Hurtt worked for three seasons with the Chicago Bears, the final two as outside linebackers coach under then-coordinator Vic Fangio. It's clear this offseason that Carroll has designs on incorporating some of Fangio's scheme into the defense. Fangio's system has permeated the league, including with Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley.