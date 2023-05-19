Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

He had a sense of humor about it at the time, posting the link to the "better luck next year" line from Happy Gilmore alongside a picture from the hospital bed displaying Johnson in his pre-operation gown. But no one wants to go into surgery just days after losing one of the biggest games of their career.

Luckily for Johnson, it was the start of a three-month recovery period that is now complete, with plenty of time before training camp to get comfortable with his repaired adductor and return to performing at an elite level. He'll have a nice little pay bump awaiting him, too, after signing a one-year extension that increased his guaranteed money in March and returned him to the top of the salary chart at right tackle.