Around the NFL

WR A.J. Brown on Eagles getting over Super Bowl loss: 'At some point, you've got to get off the mat'

Published: May 18, 2023 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Losing Super Bowl LVII forced the Philadelphia Eagles to talk about chips instead of 'ships in 2023 as they return for offseason work.

Multiple Eagles players have noted that the 38-35 loss to Kansas City left the proverbial chip on their shoulder heading into a new campaign. Star receiver A.J. Brown said Wednesday, with the offseason ramping up before June's mandatory minicamp, now's the time to turn the page.

Related Links

"Me personally, I took some time to watch and try to learn from the mistakes -- not just from that game, just from all year," he said. "But in terms of that game, you just can't dwell on it. That's life. Not everything is going to go your way. At some point, you've got to get off the mat and get back working. I think that's where this team's at right now, definitely have that chip on that shoulder. Still taking it day by day, still early. You're just building the house brick by brick."

Brown added that it's not difficult to flip to the next chapter because the Eagles are built for the long haul.

"No, it's not hard to do, 'cause this is our lives," he said. "We're world-class athletes for a reason. Adversity happens. That was a big one. It's the Super Bowl. But as athletes, we face adversity all the time. Even if it's small adversity, we face it, and we have to deal with it. I look at it in terms of it's just life. Of course, you can want something so bad, but if it's not your time, it's just not your time. Get back to work. Don't quit. You never know cause next time could be your time. We one day at a time. We not trying to look ahead, season's far ahead, but we working one day at a time."

Brown joined Philly during a 2022 draft-day trade and became a key cog for Jalen Hurts' evolutionary season. Brown snagged 88 catches on 145 targets for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. The developing chemistry between Brown, Hurts and DeVonta Smith could lead to the next phase of the Eagles' burgeoning offense under new coordinator Brian Johnson.

Related Content

news

Packers plan to keep Quay Walker 'busy in between snaps' after LB's two ejections in rookie season

Packers 2022 first-round linebacker Quay Walker's solid rookie campaign was overshadowed by boneheaded mistakes that saw him ejected twice. The after-play issues have been a focal point for linebacker coach Kirk Olivadotti this offseason.

news

Matt Ryan on possible NFL return: All the stars would have to align, but I've learned to 'not shut any doors'

In joining CBS, former NFL MVP Matt Ryan made sure to note that he isn't retiring, leaving the door cracked for a possible return. Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he felt keeping the possibility of a return made the most sense.

news

Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want'

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson worked out together even before the latter was drafted No. 4 overall by the quotes. Now that the pair are teammates, Minshew said he has only become more impressed by Richardson, saying Wednesday that "he's got everything you want."

news

Jason Kelce believes Eagles lost 'one of the best guards in the NFL' in Isaac Seumalo: 'Steelers are getting a steal'

Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn't believe there's any replacing guard Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason following seven seasons in Philadelphia.

news

Ja'Marr Chase setting sights on breaking 'every' Bengals WR record

Two-time Pro Bowl WR Ja'Marr Chase is setting his sights on etching his name throughout the Cincinnati Bengals record books.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones not worried about handling upcoming deals for Lamb, Parsons, Diggs

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among those who will be up for new deals in the next two years. With Dak Prescott also up for a new contract soon, Dallas is facing an expensive couple of offseasons. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones isn't too worried about Dallas' future spending spree.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers re-sign veteran QB Mason Rudolph to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they had re-signed veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.

news

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald says OLB David Ojabo (Achilles) is gaining confidence entering Year 2

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is encouraged by the offseason progress of pass rusher David Ojabo, whose rookie season was marred by an Achilles tear.

news

Brian Schottenheimer wants Cowboys offense to play fast: 'Make everyone cover the entire field'

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is committed to ensuring speed on offense despite coach Mike McCarthy's desire to the run ball more.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow supports OT Jonah Williams after trade request, but 'business is business'

Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade following the signing of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but QB Joe Burrow says the team loves Williams.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More