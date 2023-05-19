Around the NFL

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Published: May 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2023 season as one of the few heavyweights in the conference.

With Jalen Hurts sporting a massive new contract, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and one of the best O-lines in football, the offense is set to continue rolling. On defense, Philly still sports a deep D-line and retained veterans James Bradberry and Darius Slay in the secondary.

The Eagles own one of the best rosters in the NFL and, coming off their Super Bowl trip, will face every opponent's best effort.

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean, however, said Friday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the Eagles will remain on the prowl.

"We've got a lot of underdogs on the team, a lot of people who play with a lot of chips on their shoulders, so we'll never sit back and act like we're the one with the targets on our backs," he said. "… We don't look at it like we've got the target on our back. We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting."

During their 2017 Super Bowl run, Philly players embraced their underdog status, often donning dog masks during their epic Lombardi run. After steamrolling through the NFC in 2022, the Eagles won't be sneaking up on anyone.

General manager Howie Roseman has compiled more than underdogs on his roster. He's spent the past two drafts adding Bulldogs. Dean is one of five former Georgia defenders on the current Eagles squad, along with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.

Dean said he doesn't think Roseman, a Florida Gator grad, explicitly targeted Georgia players but just added the best talent possible.

"I think our GM, Howie Roseman, did a good job drafting those guys this year. I think he picked the best available guys," Dean said. "I don't think he's got a thing for Georgia [players], especially being from Florida. I think he picked the best available guys. He called me a lot asking about those guys -- Kelee, Jordan and Nolan. I want to feel like I had something to do with it. … After the draft, I sent him a little 'Go Dawgs.'"

Philly is counting on those Dawgs to help them keep hunting as it seeks back-to-back NFC East titles.

news

Pittsburgh plunge! Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt takes accidental dip while cleaning his pool

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt provided us with a reminder that NFL players are also human on Thursday, posting security footage of himself slipping into his pool while straining a layer of debris.

news

Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is entering his third season in Green Bay, and he knows that he's responsible for fixing the inconsistencies that plagued his unit last year.

news

Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

Cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play a 13th NFL season, but the free-agent corner is in no rush to land with a squad.

news

Packers challenging RB A.J. Dillon to make bigger impact early in 2023 after inconsistent 2022 season

After he had a 2022 season which could be described as inconsistent with spurts of greatness, the Packers want running back A.J. Dillion to get into a rhythm early in the season to help support the changing offense.

news

Patriots' Josh Uche not getting 'big-headed' after breakout year: 'It's not like I just figured it out'

As a whole, the New England Patriots' 2022 season was a disappointment, but linebacker Josh Uche's season was not. Nonetheless, Uche is not resting upon his individual success from a season ago, but looking to build upon it, saying Thursday that it's "a continuous process," and you don't want to get "big-headed."

news

Lions center Frank Ragnow optimistic about ability to play through 'inoperable' toe injury in 2023

Lions center Frank Ragnow played through a painful toe injury nearly all of last season -- and there apparently is no surgical fix for it. He's taking things slowly in his return, and despite the lack of (non-experimental) surgical options, Ragnow sounds optimistic that he can avoid enduring the same level of pain he did last season.

news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he 'can step in,' 'pretty much do' same things as Alvin Kamara

Rookie running back Kendre Miller believes he can step in and "pretty much do" the same things Alvin Kamara can do for the Saints if needed.

news

Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a two-year extension with QB Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says no vote on sale of Commanders will take place during Spring League Meeting

The NFL said on Thursday that there will not be a vote amongst ownership to ratify the sale of the Washington Commanders during next week's Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

Packers plan to keep Quay Walker 'busy in between snaps' after LB's two ejections in rookie season

Packers 2022 first-round linebacker Quay Walker's solid rookie campaign was overshadowed by boneheaded mistakes that saw him ejected twice. The after-play issues have been a focal point for linebacker coach Kirk Olivadotti this offseason.

