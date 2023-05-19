Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

During their 2017 Super Bowl run, Philly players embraced their underdog status, often donning dog masks during their epic Lombardi run. After steamrolling through the NFC in 2022, the Eagles won't be sneaking up on anyone.

General manager Howie Roseman has compiled more than underdogs on his roster. He's spent the past two drafts adding Bulldogs. Dean is one of five former Georgia defenders on the current Eagles squad, along with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.

Dean said he doesn't think Roseman, a Florida Gator grad, explicitly targeted Georgia players but just added the best talent possible.

"I think our GM, Howie Roseman, did a good job drafting those guys this year. I think he picked the best available guys," Dean said. "I don't think he's got a thing for Georgia [players], especially being from Florida. I think he picked the best available guys. He called me a lot asking about those guys -- Kelee, Jordan and Nolan. I want to feel like I had something to do with it. … After the draft, I sent him a little 'Go Dawgs.'"