Battling for starting gig, Jets OT Mekhi Becton treating Hall of Fame Game like 'regular game'

The former No. 11 overall pick in 2020 has played just 15 games in three seasons. Becton has appeared in a single contest in the past two campaigns due to injuries.

The 24-year-old tackle is noticeably slimmer entering camp, coming in at 350 pounds, his lowest weight since college. Becton is battling for a starting gig, with his preseason performances being a significant chance to prove he belongs with the first group.

"It's definitely my goal to be a starter for Week 1," he said. "I'm just going to keep grinding and keep stacking days like I've been doing. That's just my whole mindset. Just keep getting better and get one percent better every day."

Becton previously blamed the coaching staff for his 2022 knee injury, suggesting the move from left to right tackle was the reason he suffered the latest setback to his career. On Tuesday, he walked those comments back, noting he had the wrong surgery in 2021 that led to last year's injury. While playing RT puts more stress on his twice-surgically repaired knee, the slimmer Becton is ready to do whatever the Gang Green staff need.

"Wherever they want me at, I just want to be on the field," Becton said. "That took some maturing. That's the big thing for me. I just want to play."

Becton has been taking reps at LT during camp.