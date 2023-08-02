2023 NFL preseason: Five things to watch for in Jets-Browns Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

WHERE: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET | NBC





NFL (preseason) football is back!





The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns are set to clash Thursday in the shadow of the hallowed halls of Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame.





The Browns, who are making their sixth appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, will see franchise legend Joe Thomas enshrined two days after their showdown with New York. Meanwhile, the Jets were selected to play in Canton for the first time since 1992 in honor of the upcoming enshrinements of cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive lineman Joe Klecko.





Both teams have had a longer camp and are partaking in four preseason games compared to the rest of the league’s three, so they are expected to rest a good number of starters on Thursday.





That doesn't mean the game is without intrigue, though. From rookies making their introductory mark to hidden gems potentially emerging, the first NFL contest since Super Bowl LVII promises to hit the spot for any football-starved fans.





Here are five things to watch for when the Jets and Browns meet Thursday night:



