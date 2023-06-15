Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 15

Published: Jun 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Baltimore Ravens
INJURIES

  • FB Patrick Ricard will start training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason hip surgery, per head coach John Harbaugh.
  • RB J.K. Dobbins did not practice on Thursday, but is expected to be ready for training camp, per Harbaugh.
  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in the Ravens' final minicamp practice due to an illness, per Harbaugh.
Denver Broncos
INJURIES

  • RB Samaje Perine, who left Wednesday's practice, has a bruised thumb, per head coach Sean Payton.
  • RB Javonte Williams is "doing well" on his road to recovery from an ACL injury, per Payton. Payton said he's still optimistic that Williams will avoid the PUP list to open training camp.
Green Bay Packers
INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
SIGNINGS

  • S Michael Tutsie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SIGNINGS

  • K Rodrigo Blankenship is signing with the Bucs after a minicamp tryout this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

