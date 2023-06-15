NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- FB Patrick Ricard will start training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason hip surgery, per head coach John Harbaugh.
- RB J.K. Dobbins did not practice on Thursday, but is expected to be ready for training camp, per Harbaugh.
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in the Ravens' final minicamp practice due to an illness, per Harbaugh.
INJURIES
- RB Samaje Perine, who left Wednesday's practice, has a bruised thumb, per head coach Sean Payton.
- RB Javonte Williams is "doing well" on his road to recovery from an ACL injury, per Payton. Payton said he's still optimistic that Williams will avoid the PUP list to open training camp.
INJURIES
- LB Rashan Gary, who suffered a torn ACL in November, spoke to reporters and said “I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready.”
SIGNINGS
- S Michael Tutsie
SIGNINGS
- K Rodrigo Blankenship is signing with the Bucs after a minicamp tryout this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.