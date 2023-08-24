Niners HC Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance's QB3 demotion: Doesn't mean 'he can't be with us or someone else in the future'

Though the day centered on the 49ers' QB2 spot, Shanahan also made it clear that Purdy, who's coming back from offseason elbow surgery, has been the squad's unquestioned starter.

"It actually blows my mind that there's confusion because I feel like we've said that 100 percent consistent since Day 1," Shanahan said. "But there is confusion I guess so I'll keep saying it."

With Purdy as the undisputed QB1, the battle between Darnold and Lance was an arduous one by Shanahan's account, but Darnold, who was also a No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Jets, ultimately prevailed.

"It was a very tough fight, but in the long run, Sam ended up winning it," said Shanahan, who noted over the past 10 days that Darnold had separated himself. "Once I knew that was the case, wanted to make sure I told Trey as fast as I could."

In a pair of preseason games, Darnold went 16-of-22 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown with 18 yards rushing and two sacks. Lance was 22 of 33 for 285 yards, two TDS, an interception and no rushing yards on five carries. But the eye test showed Lance struggle mightily.

What lies ahead in the immediate future will be both Darnold and Lance playing in the team's Week 3 preseason game Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Shanahan said.

After that is the question? Lance is due just $940,000 in base salary this season, but set to count $9.3 million against the salary cap and another $10.85 million against the cap next year.

There's no way the Niners will recoup what they gave up to draft Lance, but just what a Lance market commands is uncertain, though unlikely to be fruitful.