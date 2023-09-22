2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Giants on Thursday night

FULL BOX SCORE﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

With Aiyuk out, Deebo, Kittle take center stage. In a bit of a pregame surprise, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ruled out despite apparently trending in the right direction, health-wise. Deebo Samuel George Kittle Brock Purdy Giants offense remains tepid. Losing Saquon Barkley Andrew Thomas had another tough game, and right tackle Evan Neal Daniel Jones Nick Bosa . Believe it or not, Bosa entered Thursday night with zero sacks in his past five games -- all three playoff contests last season and the first two regular-season games in 2023 entering Thursday night. Bosa pressured Jones on his first pass attempt, and it felt like he was due to have a big night. On the Giants’ second drive, they were backed up inside their own 10. Bosa came flying in on Jones and nearly took him down for a safety, marked at the Giants’ 2-yard line. Later, after the Giants had cut the lead to 17-12, Bosa and Arik Armstead Giants still trying to figure out Darren Waller Waller had a big second half in the comeback at Arizona, but it’s clear the Giants are still trying to figure out the best ways to get him loose. They tried to run a fade for him on third-and-9 late in the third quarter on a last-gasp type of play, but he and Jones couldn't connect. Waller had three catches on six targets for 30 yards on a night when they badly needed to displace what they lost without Barkley. There were other potential sources that came up empty. Jalin Hyatt Brock Purdy shaky early, settles in eventually. The game book says the 49ers engineered a workmanlike, 15-play, 64-yard drive in the first series to take a 3-0 edge. But Purdy came out pretty cold and could (should?) have had a few passes intercepted, at least two on the opening drive. Kittle even had to go full-on Talanoa Hufanga Christian McCaffrey Ronnie Bell





Next Gen stat of the game: The 49ers gained 215 of their 310 passing yards after the catch (69.4%) in their 30-12 victory over the Giants. Deebo Samuel (+613), Christian McCaffrey (+278) and George Kittle (+257) all rank in the top two of their position in YACOE since 2021.





NFL Research: Thursday was Christian McCaffrey's 12th game in a row (including playoffs) scoring a touchdown, which tied Jerry Rice for the longest 49ers streak.







