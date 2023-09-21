Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) inactive vs. Giants

One of Brock Purdy﻿'s top targets is unavailable for Thursday night.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is inactive for his team's Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury.

Aiyuk did not practice Monday, but was limited Tuesday and Wednesday, stoking optimism he could give it a go Thursday, but he'll end up sitting this one out.

The 2020 first-rounder had not missed a game since his rookie campaign prior to today. And he will certainly be missed, as his 172 receiving yards and two touchdown catches are tops on the 49ers. His 11 catches through two games are tied with Deebo Samuel for first on the team and his 14 targets are two fewer than Samuel has registered.

With Aiyuk out and Giants star running back Saquon Barkley also on the sidelines, both squads will be looking for other skill players to step up into more prominent roles.

Jauan Jennings﻿, Ronnie Bell and kick returner Ray-Ray McCloud could each see more opportunities in the 49ers pass game.