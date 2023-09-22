YAC monster Deebo Samuel not 'awful' in return to form during 49ers' Thursday night win

Having piled up some more trademark yards after the catch, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ laid on the Levi's Stadium ground with medical staff gathered around him.

A few moments later, he was smiling and on his way to the medical tent under his own power.

Seven plays after that, Samuel was back on the field, hauling in a highlight-reel touchdown to put the finishing touches on the San Francisco 49ers' 30-12 win over the New York Giants.

"He has all the things you would want in a receiver," Niners running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ said of Samuel, who finished the night with six receptions for 129 yards and the aforementioned score. "He's fast, physical, can catch the ball but I think it's the stuff he does when the ball is in his hands just being able to just refuse to go down. It's so fun to watch. Anytime he gets the ball it's important you better continue to try to go find a block because you don't know what tackle he's going to break or how many."

"Awful" by his own account last season, this was the Samuel who delighted San Francisco fans in an All-Pro 2021 campaign and was a nightmare for defenses to contend with. Thus, he smiled in agreement that he's hardly awful after Thursday night.