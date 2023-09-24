Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win

Big Red keeps climbing the all-time coaching ladder week by week, win by win.
Head coach Andy Reid earned his 271st career victory (including playoffs) on Sunday after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears, 41-10. Reid took sole possession of fourth place all time in the NFL coaching ranks, breaking a tie with Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry.
Reid now trails the Bears' George Halas (324 career wins), the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick (330) and all-time leader Don Shula (347) of the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins.
Reid has 249 regular-season wins and 22 postseason victories, including last season's Super Bowl. One more triumph will tie Reid with Landry again for fourth solely in the regular season.
Reid is currently in his 25th season as a head coach -- 14 with the Philadelphia Eagles and 11 with the Chiefs. The 65-year-old offensive maestro has been to four Super Bowls, won two and continues to pad his Hall of Fame resume.