Around the NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win

Published: Sep 24, 2023 at 07:20 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Big Red keeps climbing the all-time coaching ladder week by week, win by win.

Head coach Andy Reid earned his 271st career victory (including playoffs) on Sunday after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears, 41-10. Reid took sole possession of fourth place all time in the NFL coaching ranks, breaking a tie with Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry.

Related Links

Reid now trails the Bears' George Halas (324 career wins), the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick (330) and all-time leader Don Shula (347) of the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Reid has 249 regular-season wins and 22 postseason victories, including last season's Super Bowl. One more triumph will tie Reid with Landry again for fourth solely in the regular season.

Reid is currently in his 25th season as a head coach -- 14 with the Philadelphia Eagles and 11 with the Chiefs. The 65-year-old offensive maestro has been to four Super Bowls, won two and continues to pad his Hall of Fame resume.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down six things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on fourth-down decision in win vs. Vikings: 'I make no apologies for that'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is well known for his devil-may-care approach. It almost cost Los Angeles a 28-24 win Sunday against the Vikings. 
news

Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' 70-point game: 'This doesn't compare to anything I've seen or been a part of'

The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to score 70 or more points in a game since 1966. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that he did not regret declining to go for the record at the end of Sunday's win over the Broncos.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers shoulder injury in loss to Packers, taken to local hospital

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of Sunday's loss against the Packers due to a shoulder injury after being sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary in the second half.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Saints

Packers running back  Aaron Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are officially inactive for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has chance to return next Monday vs. Seahawks despite high ankle sprain

Despite suffering what he told Prime Video was a high ankle sprain in New York's Week 2 win, Saquon Barkley has a chance to return to the field Monday night, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to get majority of carries with David Montgomery (thigh) out vs. Falcons

With veteran runner ﻿David Montgomery﻿ banged up coming into the Lions' Week 3 game against the Falcons, rookie ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿ is finally slated for a starter's helping of snaps on Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) expected to play, WR Kadarius Toney (toe) game-time decision

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) should be able to play Sunday versus the Chicago Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) is a game-time decision.