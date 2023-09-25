Around the NFL

Texans 'drafted the right guy' as C.J. Stroud makes history in first win over Jaguars

Published: Sep 25, 2023 at 07:33 AM
Kevin Patra

The Houston Texans earned the first win of the C.J. Stroud era on Sunday, shellacking division rival Jacksonville, 37-17, on the road.

At the dawn of his NFL career, Stroud has looked the part of a franchise quarterback through three games.

"The best thing that happened to the Houston Texans franchise was us beating the Indianapolis Colts last game, last year," tight end Brevin Jordan said Sunday, via ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. "We drafted the right guy. Man, he's a leader. He's a phenomenal player and a phenomenal guy with God-given talent. Dude, he's unbelievable."

It's hard to argue with Jordan after Stroud shined on a day the two other first-round rookie QBs missed due to injury. Still, there is a long way to go before making any definitive statement on the careers of Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

In three games, Stroud has posted 906 passing yards, third-most by a rookie QB in their first three career games since 1970 -- Cam Newton (1,012), Justin Herbert (931). He's added four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 121 pass attempts without an interception are the most through a player's first three career starts (Warren Moon with 103).

"I have great guys around me," Stroud said. "Nothing I can do without those guys up front battling, the receiver running the right route at the right depth, [offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik] calling the right plays at the right time."

Sunday, Stroud proved poised in the pocket, made the right read repeatedly, avoided pressure and displayed pinpoint accuracy. He finished 20-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and wasn't sacked after taking 11 the first two weeks. The rookie shined against pressure, completing 8 of 12 passes for 115 yards and a TD for a 125.3 passer rating versus pressure. Stroud burned the blitz by dropping a pretty 68-yard bomb to Tank Dell for the game-sealing TD.

"Everything starts with the quarterback," head coach DeMeco Ryans. "We have a good one who's done really good things. He's improved every week. That's what I really like and admire about C.J., he's dialed in to improving every week. He's not satisfied. He's been a leader for us for the offensive unit, and it's impressive to see a young man go out and continue to get better each week and lead that group."

Through three weeks, Stroud has shown splendid improvement and the ability to function despite less-than-ideal blocking and next to no run support. The key for the rookie is how he responds as defenses get more tape on his tendencies and start taking things away.

Related Content

news

Joshua Dobbs earns first career win in Cardinals' upset of Cowboys: 'A tremendous full-circle moment'

Journeyman QB Joshua Dobbs﻿ enjoyed his first career win Sunday, helping lead the Cardinals to a huge upset victory over the Cowboys. It was apropos for the 28-year-old Dobbs' first win as a starter to come against Dallas.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: Cleveland defense 'playing lights out' through three weeks 

After Sunday's win over the Titans, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the Cleveland defense is "playing lights out" to start the season.
news

Chargers WR Mike Williams feared to have suffered potential season-ending knee injury

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is feared to have suffered a potential season-ending knee injury in Sunday's game against the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels explains field goal down eight with 2:22 to go: 'You're going to need another possession anyway'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels explained his decision to kick a field goal down by eight points with nearly two minutes left in Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on upset loss to Cardinals: 'It sucks, it's humbling'

Two weeks of Dallas dominance came to a stunning end in Week 3. Adorned with flowers after beginning their season in such imposing fashion, the Cowboys crashed down to the any-given-Sunday reality of the NFL with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid earned his 271st career victory (including playoffs) on Sunday after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. Reid took sole possession of fourth place all time in the NFL coaching ranks. 
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down six things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on fourth-down decision in win vs. Vikings: 'I make no apologies for that'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is well known for his devil-may-care approach. It almost cost Los Angeles a 28-24 win Sunday against the Vikings. 
news

Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' 70-point game: 'This doesn't compare to anything I've seen or been a part of'

The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to score 70 or more points in a game since 1966. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that he did not regret declining to go for the record at the end of Sunday's win over the Broncos.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers shoulder injury in loss to Packers, taken to local hospital

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of Sunday's loss against the Packers due to a shoulder injury after being sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary in the second half.