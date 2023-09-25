Texans 'drafted the right guy' as C.J. Stroud makes history in first win over Jaguars

It's hard to argue with Jordan after Stroud shined on a day the two other first-round rookie QBs missed due to injury. Still, there is a long way to go before making any definitive statement on the careers of Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

In three games, Stroud has posted 906 passing yards, third-most by a rookie QB in their first three career games since 1970 -- Cam Newton (1,012), Justin Herbert (931). He's added four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 121 pass attempts without an interception are the most through a player's first three career starts (Warren Moon with 103).

"I have great guys around me," Stroud said. "Nothing I can do without those guys up front battling, the receiver running the right route at the right depth, [offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik] calling the right plays at the right time."

Sunday, Stroud proved poised in the pocket, made the right read repeatedly, avoided pressure and displayed pinpoint accuracy. He finished 20-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and wasn't sacked after taking 11 the first two weeks. The rookie shined against pressure, completing 8 of 12 passes for 115 yards and a TD for a 125.3 passer rating versus pressure. Stroud burned the blitz by dropping a pretty 68-yard bomb to Tank Dell for the game-sealing TD.

"Everything starts with the quarterback," head coach DeMeco Ryans. "We have a good one who's done really good things. He's improved every week. That's what I really like and admire about C.J., he's dialed in to improving every week. He's not satisfied. He's been a leader for us for the offensive unit, and it's impressive to see a young man go out and continue to get better each week and lead that group."