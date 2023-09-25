Joshua Dobbs earns first career win in Cardinals' upset of Cowboys: 'A tremendous full-circle moment'

The Cardinals jumped out to a big lead against Dallas on Sunday, taking a 21-10 advantage to halftime. This week, they didn't relent in the second half. After the Cowboys pulled to within five points, Dobbs led a 76-yard touchdown march, highlighted by a bomb to a wide-open Michael Wilson, and culminating with a 2-yard TD toss to ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ for the game-sealing score.

Dobbs finished 17-of-21 passing for 189 yards and a TD. He's led a plucky Cardinals offense through three weeks and has yet to throw an interception. The Cardinals did much of their damage on the ground Sunday, mashing the Cowboys for 222 rushing yards -- 55 from Dobbs on six carries. It marked the most rush yards for Arizona since Week 6, 2020 -- also versus the Cowboys (ARI won that game, 38-10).

The expectation entering the season was the Cardinals were playing for 2024. Through three games, however, Dobbs and first-year coach Jonathan Gannon have put up a fight. In the first two weeks, the dearth of talent succumbed. But Sunday, Arizona showed it won't be a pushover in 2023.

"Especially when you hear everybody saying, we're going to go 0-and-16," linebacker ﻿Kyzir White﻿ said. "To get a win against the Cowboys, a great team like that, feel good."