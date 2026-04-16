Every NFL team's offseason to-do list: What can clubs check off in the 2026 draft?

Still to do:

Upgrade DB room

Try again at defensive tackle

Sort out QB situation





Harrison Smith still hasn't announced his retirement, but the safety spot could use another versatile playmaker if/when he does walk away. Minnesota never did figure out its corner position last season and picked up part-time starter James Pierre this offseason. Adding another CB would be beneficial for Brian Flores' defense. Last year's attempt at fixing the defensive tackle spot missed the mark horribly. Can the Vikings find a girthy body in the draft to plug in with their other young interior defenders? We can't talk about Minnesota's offseason without getting into the QB room. It feels like a foregone conclusion that Kyler Murray will win the starting gig, but with Carson Wentz's re-signing, what becomes of J.J. McCarthy? Can he out-play Murray in practice (if he's even given a real shot)? Will the Vikes pull the plug on the former No. 10 overall pick and ship him out of town? There are more questions than answers right now.





Vikings' 2026 draft picks: 9

Round 1: No. 18

No. 18 Round 2: No. 49

No. 49 Round 3: No. 82

No. 82 Round 3: No. 97

No. 97 Round 5: No. 163

No. 163 Round 6: No. 196

No. 196 Round 7: No. 234

No. 234 Round 7: No. 235

No. 235 Round 7: No. 244



