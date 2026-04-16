Every NFL team's offseason to-do list: What can clubs check off in the 2026 draft?

The free agency frenzy checked boxes for teams across the league, but many team-building tasks are still unfinished. So, in advance of the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23-25 in Pittsburgh), allow me to identify the three biggest items remaining on each franchise's offseason to-do list.
AFC EAST
Still to do:
- Fill hole at linebacker
- Add more pass rush
- Land another passing-game weapon
With Jim Leonhard taking over as defensive coordinator, Buffalo underwent a shift that included the exit of several staples on that side of the ball. The Bills inked Bradley Chubb, but Brandon Beane needs to continue bolstering the pass-rush depth and could use another interior run defender. Linebacker is the most glaring hole in the middle of Leonard’s D -- veteran Matt Milano remains a free agent. Even with the trade for DJ Moore, Josh Allen could use another weapon in the passing attack after injuries plagued the unit last year. Beane has talked positively about Keon Coleman, but the draft will tell if he backs up those words -- or potentially trades the wideout.
Bills' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 1: No. 26
- Round 3: No. 91
- Round 4: No. 126
- Round 5: No. 165
- Round 5: No. 168
- Round 6: No. 182
- Round 7: No. 220
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Extend De'Von Achane
- Upgrade Malik Willis' weaponry
- Help the entire defense
The Dolphins insist De'Von Achane is a foundational piece, with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan stating this week that the 1,350-yard rusher is "not available for trade," underscoring that the team is looking to get an extension done. Fresh off his first Pro Bowl campaign, Achane doesn't turn 25 until October. The Jaylen Waddle trade left a gaping hole in the receiver room, which currently is headlined by Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell. Not pretty. Giving Malik Willis another weapon is a must. On a thin roster, the defense begs for a talent infusion. Adding a dynamic pass rusher would go a long way, but frankly, Miami could use players at every level of the defense.
Dolphins' 2026 draft picks: 11
- Round 1: No. 11
- Round 1: No. 30
- Round 2: No. 43
- Round 3: No. 75
- Round 3: No. 87
- Round 3: No. 90
- Round 3: No. 94
- Round 4: No. 130
- Round 5: No. 151
- Round 7: No. 227
- Round 7: No. 238
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Reinforce defensive front
- Get better O-line depth
- Welcome in true WR1?
The Pats brought in Dre'Mont Jones after losing K'Lavon Chaisson, but the edge remains an area of need. Adding a player who can win one-on-ones would give New England an improved rotation on the outside. A nose tackle next to Milton Williams wouldn't hurt, either, following Khyiris Tonga's depature. The Patriots like their offensive line rehab but could use depth, given Alijah Vera-Tucker's injury history and Morgan Moses' advanced age (35). An eventual replacement for Moses at right tackle would be a smart draft addition. The A.J. Brown chatter won't dissipate. Until he's traded or the Eagles unequivocally say they won't move him, expect that to continue.
Patriots' 2026 draft picks: 11
- Round 1: No. 31
- Round 2: No. 63
- Round 3: No. 95
- Round 4: No. 125
- Round 4: No. 131
- Round 5: No. 171
- Round 6: No. 191
- Round 6: No. 198
- Round 6: No. 202
- Round 6: No. 212
- Round 7: No. 247
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Acquire a WR2
- Long-term plan at quarterback?
- Boost pass rush with premium prospect
After focusing on the defense in free agency, the Jets need to find a running mate for Garrett Wilson. Last year, Gang Green didn't have a single pass catcher reach 400 yards receiving. Adding a bona fide No. 2 would make Geno Smith's return go much smoother. Speaking of Smith, the Jets still need a long-term quarterback solution. Will they use their second first-rounder (No. 16 overall) on a QB, select a developmental project in the later rounds or punt on the position entirely until 2027? Adding an explosive pass rusher with the No. 2 overall pick feels like a given at this point.
Jets' 2026 draft picks: 9
- Round 1: No. 2
- Round 1: No. 16
- Round 2: No. 33
- Round 2: No. 44
- Round 4: No. 103
- Round 4: No. 140
- Round 5: No. 179
- Round 7: No. 228
- Round 7: No. 242
Offseason additions | Departures
AFC NORTH
Still to do:
- Fortify interior O-line
- Extend Lamar Jackson
- Bolster defensive tackle
The loss of Tyler Linderbaum stings Baltimore, which now has a significant need in the middle of the offensive line. Both guard and center are question marks at this stage. The Ravens have never selected a player at either position in the first half of the first round. Will they snag a lineman at No. 14? Lamar Jackson’s contract hovers over the offseason. Baltimore brass made it known it wants to extend the two-time MVP, but the situation still lingers. While it seems like there has been some growing optimism about Nnamdi Madubuike following his neck injury, the jury remains out on his future. With or without the two-time Pro Bowler, more beef in the middle is necessary.
Ravens' 2026 draft picks: 11
- Round 1: No. 14
- Round 2: No. 45
- Round 3: No. 80
- Round 4: No. 115
- Round 5: No. 154
- Round 5: No. 162
- Round 5: No. 173
- Round 5: No. 174
- Round 6: No. 211
- Round 7: No. 250
- Round 7: No. 253
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Continue to bulk up defensive front
- Chase more cover men
- Improve O-line depth
Cincinnati entered the offseason desperately needing to upgrade the defense. Losing Trey Hendrickson was expected, and Duke Tobin helped replace some of that production by signing the athletic Boye Mafe. The Bengals can still use more edge help and another body on the inside -- they’ve been heavily discussed as a potential trade destination for Dexter Lawrence. Adding one or more corners during the draft should also be on the table. I’d like to see Cincy continue to bolster the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow. With center Ted Karras and guard Dalton Risner each entering a contract season, adding future starters now would be smart -- and adding a swing tackle would be helpful.
Bengals' 2026 draft picks: 8
- Round 1: No. 10
- Round 2: No. 41
- Round 3: No. 72
- Round 4: No. 110
- Round 6: No. 189
- Round 6: No. 199
- Round 7: No. 221
- Round 7: No. 226
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Continue O-line build
- Add difference-making wideout
- Who's QB1?
The Browns underwent a massive O-line overhaul, and that should continue into the draft. The offseason moves provide flexibility for Cleveland to add either at tackle or on the interior. The wide receiver corps desperately needs a difference-maker. A top trio of Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond doesn’t exactly scare defenses. Beyond the draft, the offseason will focus on the quarterback competition. Is Deshaun Watson the front-runner? Will Shedeur Sanders win the battle? Where does Dillon Gabriel fit in? Could the Browns actually add another rookie to the mix? We’ll return to this discussion more heavily post-draft.
Browns' 2026 draft picks: 9
- Round 1: No. 6
- Round 1: No. 24
- Round 2: No. 39
- Round 3: No. 70
- Round 4: No. 107
- Round 5: No. 146
- Round 5: No. 149
- Round 6: No. 206
- Round 7: No. 248
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Figure out QB situation
- Add another receiver
- Enhance O-line competition
The Aaron Rodgers question lingers in Pittsburgh yet again. While the presumption is that the 42-year-old will return to play for Mike McCarthy, until he makes it official, anything is possible. Is Will Howard QB1 if Rodgers retires? The Michael Pittman Jr. deal finally solves the WR2 problem that has plagued Pittsburgh, but in McCarthy's scheme, acquiring another wideout is absolutely in play. The Steelers can't count on Roman Wilson finally figuring it out in Year 3. Adding more competition along the offensive line should be a priority. An interior protector and another OT could be in the cards.
Steelers' 2026 draft picks: 12
- Round 1: No. 21
- Round 2: No. 53
- Round 3: No. 76
- Round 3: No. 85
- Round 3: No. 99
- Round 4: No. 121
- Round 4: No. 135
- Round 5: No. 161
- Round 6: No. 216
- Round 7: No. 224
- Round 7: No. 230
- Round 7: No. 237
Offseason additions | Departures
AFC SOUTH
Still to do:
- Lock up Will Anderson Jr. long-term
- Keep adding O-linemen
- Upgrade interior pass rush
The Texans made the obvious move of picking up the fifth-year options on quarterback C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. for 2027. Anderson’s option should be just a placeholder for a massive extension. Houston might not be ready to lock up Stroud long-term this offseason, but a deal for Anderson should be barreling down the pike. On paper, the offensive line looks better than it did a year ago after more tinkering. The Texas must continue the renovation if they're going to finally get better blocking. Adding a pass-rushing defensive tackle to the mix would make a scary defensive front even more daunting.
Texans' 2026 draft picks: 8
- Round 1: No. 28
- Round 2: No. 38
- Round 2: No. 59
- Round 3: No. 69
- Round 4: No. 106
- Round 5: No. 141
- Round 5: No. 167
- Round 7: No. 243
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Add more pressure/depth to front seven
- Who's starting at nickel?
- Decide on Anthony Richardson’s future
The Colts’ biggest pass-rush addition was veteran Arden Key. After struggling to consistently heat up quarterbacks last season, bulking up the pressure unit is the priority. Indy must exit the draft with at least another rotational edge rusher. The linebacker corps has been reshaped following the decision to get younger this offseason, but that unit currently looks like a glaring weakness. Putting slot corner Kenny Moore II on the trade block creates a question in the secondary, where 2025 third-round pick Justin Walley, who missed the entire season, is in line for the nickel role. With Daniel Jones coming off injury, the backup quarterback spot looms large. Will Indy unload Anthony Richardson during the draft and close the book on his short tenure? If the Colts do move the former first-rounder, do they trust Riley Leonard to be the primary backup to Jones?
Colts' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 2: No. 47
- Round 3: No. 78
- Round 4: No. 113
- Round 5: No. 156
- Round 6: No. 214
- Round 7: No. 249
- Round 7: No. 254
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to come:
- Add edge/DT
- Who replaces Devin Lloyd?
- Actual plan for Travis Hunter?
Locking up Travon Walker ticked one box this offseason in Duval. Adding another pass rusher to the mix behind him and Josh Hines-Allen should be a priority. The pass rush shrunk last season when the duo didn’t get home. Adding a penetrating interior defender next to Arik Armstead could solve two concerns. The Jags didn’t replace Pro Bowl LB Devin Lloyd. Will they add a 'backer in the draft or trust Ventrell Miller to fill the hole? The offseason will revolve around the Travis Hunter plan. Playing the CB full-time at corner while mixing him in on offense makes sense to me. It remains to be seen how Hunter would welcome that sort of plan.
Jaguars' 2026 draft picks: 11
- Round 2: No. 56
- Round 3: No. 81
- Round 3: No. 88
- Round 3: No. 100
- Round 4: No. 124
- Round 5: No. 164
- Round 5: No. 166
- Round 6: No. 203
- Round 7: No. 233
- Round 7: No. 240
- Round 7: No. 245
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Improve edge rush
- Snag another receiving weapon
- Develop Cam Ward
The Titans brought in a slew of defenders familiar with Robert Saleh's scheme. Even after the trade for Jermaine Johnson II, Tennessee has a need for a lightning-bringer off the edge following last year's struggles. Finding another weapon for Cam Ward is key. There has been a lot of chatter about running back Jeremiyah Love landing with the Titans at No. 4 overall. The RB would bring explosiveness to the offense, but adding a dynamic pass catcher is the more pressing need. Ward's development is at the top of Saleh's to-do list this offseason. Brian Daboll has helped other young passers take the next step. If the Titans are to turn things around quickly, it's going to come with Ward making dramatic improvements in consistency.
Titans' 2026 draft picks: 9
- Round 1: No. 4
- Round 2: No. 35
- Round 3: No. 66
- Round 4: No. 101
- Round 5: No. 142
- Round 5: No. 144
- Round 6: No. 184
- Round 6: No. 194
- Round 7: No. 225
Offseason additions | Departures
AFC WEST
Still to come:
- Bolster RB, TE rooms
- Add O-line depth
- Figure out Jonah Elliss' role
The Broncos might have the most complete roster -- top to bottom -- in the NFL. The Jaylen Waddle trade filled the most glaring hole, allowing Denver to spend the rest of the offseason adding depth. With just one draft pick before Day 3, Denver could use a long-term tight end upgrade after Evan Engram’s uneven first season with the franchise. An RB, given J.K. Dobbins' injury history, is also on the table. With offensive line injuries inevitable, I wouldn’t hate adding some depth -- or a future starter, with Ben Powers entering the final year of his contract. Sean Payton said this offseason that he plans to rotate Jonah Elliss in at inside linebacker, given the team’s depth at the edge position. Drafting either another edge or a future ILB could determine how that move plays out.
Broncos' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 2: No. 62
- Round 4: No. 108
- Round 4: No. 111
- Round 5: No. 170
- Round 7: No. 246
- Round 7: No. 256
- Round 7: No. 257
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Get Patrick Mahomes healthy
- Add pass rusher
- Bring in more pass-catching weapons
The health of Patrick Mahomes is clearly the top focus in Kansas City this offseason. Things appear to be trending in the right direction, but there is a lot of time between now and Week 1. Justin Fields getting the bulk of reps this offseason could pay dividends long-term if Mahomes isn’t immediately ready or suffers another injury. The Chiefs still need to add a pass rusher -- it feels like we’ve been writing this for the past handful of seasons. There isn’t much behind George Karlaftis off the edge. Xavier Worthy hasn’t become an every-down playmaker, and Rashee Rice has been on the field for just 12 games the past two years. With two first-round picks, will one target a big-play WR? Do the Chiefs finally bring in Travis Kelce’s eventual heir at tight end?
Chiefs' 2026 draft picks: 9
- Round 1: No. 9
- Round 1: No. 29
- Round 2: No. 40
- Round 3: No. 74
- Round 4: No. 109
- Round 5: No. 148
- Round 5: No. 169
- Round 5: No. 176
- Round 6: No. 210
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Who'll start season under center?
- Give QB another target
- Keep adding to defense
With Kirk Cousins coming to Vegas and Fernando Mendoza expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, the big question heading into offseason work is whether the Raiders will use a bridge or toss the rookie into the fire. How coach Klint Kubiak divides the reps all offseason will be a big indicator. Whoever starts under center, he could use another pass catcher. Jalen Nailor was a solid signing, but another receiver will give the pass game more juice. The Raiders spent big in free agency to plug the defensive holes, but several still remain heading into the draft, especially on the interior D-line. More corner depth can’t hurt, either. I also have concerns about the offensive line at this stage.
Raiders' 2026 draft picks: 10
- Round 1: No. 1
- Round 2: No. 36
- Round 3: No. 67
- Round 4: No. 102
- Round 4: No. 117
- Round 4: No. 134
- Round 5: No. 175
- Round 6: No. 185
- Round 6: No. 208
- Round 7: No. 219
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Get healthier -- and deeper -- along O-line
- Bulk up defensive interior
- Make sure Justin Herbert has enough weapons
The health of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be key heading into 2026 after last year’s injuries. The Chargers' offense is significantly different with those two OTs in the lineup. L.A. could use better depth behind them, just in case. Adding Tyler Biadasz at the pivot was a clear upgrade, but questions remain at the guard spots. Overall depth is a must after health issues wreaked havoc last season. The Chargers could use some help on the interior of the defense under new DC Chris O’Leary. Adding another wideout to the mix also could be in the cards, particularly with trade rumors surrounding Quentin Johnston.
Chargers' 2026 draft picks: 5
- Round 1: No. 22
- Round 2: No. 55
- Round 3: No. 86
- Round 4: No. 123
- Round 6: No. 204
Offseason additions | Departures
NFC EAST
Still to do:
- Keep adding to front seven
- Get some CB depth
- What about George Pickens?
The defense remains the focus after last year's pathetic effort. Adding Rashan Gary is helpful, but it doesn't answer the Cowboys' need for an edge presence who can consistently win one-on-ones. Middle linebacker is a glaring hole at this stage after Dallas didn't upgrade the spot in free agency. If Dallas could come out of the draft with a hybrid playmaker, that would be massive for new DC Christian Parker. At corner, Cobie Durant comes over from L.A., but he's only on a one-year deal, while DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. have injury concerns. Adding quality to the secondary remains a need. How long will the George Pickens situation drag on? If Dallas gets an offer for the wideout heading into the draft, will Jerry Jones pull the trigger despite his insistence that Pickens is a long-term Cowboy?
Cowboys' 2026 draft picks: 8
- Round 1: No. 12
- Round 1: No. 20
- Round 3: No. 92
- Round 4: No. 112
- Round 5: No. 152
- Round 5: No. 177
- Round 5: No. 180
- Round 7: No. 218
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Figure out Dexter Lawrence situation
- Reinforce O-line
- Bolster CB room
Dexter Lawrence's trade request threw a wrench into the pre-draft plans in John Harbaugh's first offseason with the Giants. It's one that is becoming increasingly bothersome. I'm already on the record believing New York should pay Lawrence. However, recent news of an impasse seems to lessen that likelihood. Would the G-Men get enough in return to validate trading the three-time Pro Bowler? Regardless of how it plays out, New York needs to improve the interior D depth. Big Blue has two solid offensive tackles, but guard remains a need, especially on the right side. Joe Schoen should add to the corner crew in the draft, particularly after Paulson Adebo's disappointing first season with the club.
Giants' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 1: No. 5
- Round 2: No. 37
- Round 4: No. 105
- Round 5: No. 145
- Round 6: No. 186
- Round 6: No. 192
- Round 6: No. 193
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Decide on A.J. Brown
- Start building O-line of the future
- Restock pass rush
The rumors surrounding A.J. Brown's future continue to swirl. Even if the wideout remains in Philly through the draft, the questions will persist beyond June 1. The recent wideout additions of Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown only add fuel -- even if neither is even close to a direct replacement. This will be a front-burner issue until he's moved or Howie Roseman definitively says he's not being traded. (Don't bet on that latter bit ever coming to fruition.) Now is the time for Philly to plan for the O-line future, with Lane Johnson nearing the end of the line and others contemplating their respective careers. Better to be a year ahead than a year behind. Howie knows this. The edge rush also needs to be replenished after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency.
Eagles' 2026 draft picks: 8
- Round 1: No. 23
- Round 2: No. 54
- Round 3: No. 68
- Round 3: No. 98
- Round 4: No. 114
- Round 4: No. 137
- Round 5: No. 178
- Round 6: No. 197
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Acquire a WR2
- Keeping adding cover men
- Upgrade center spot
Washington largely focused on fortifying a moribund defense in free agency. Now it's time to help Jayden Daniels. The Commanders lack a legit WR2 behind Terry McLaurin. Adding a wideout who can feast off one-on-one coverage would make Daniels' life easier in Year 3. A corner room that struggled mightily last season still could use some aid, even after the additions of Amik Robertson and Ahkello Witherspoon. The release of Tyler Biadasz created a hole at center that the Commanders didn't fill in free agency. Nick Allegretti's currently penciled in at the pivot, a place at which he's played just 178 snaps during his seven-year career. A long-term center solution is needed.
Commanders' 2026 draft picks: 6
- Round 1: No. 7
- Round 3: No. 71
- Round 5: No. 147
- Round 6: No. 187
- Round 6: No. 209
- Round 7: No. 223
Offseason additions | Departures
NFC NORTH
Still to do:
- Juice up edge rush
- Bring in another safety
- Get Ozzy Trapilo insurance
The Bears didn't upgrade at edge in free agency, making it a glaring need heading into the draft. The pass rush was a roller coaster last year, and even with Austin Booker flashing down the stretch, it's a position that has plenty of room for improvement. The defensive interior was a sore spot in Chicago, so bulking up there is warranted after adding some rotational players in free agency. The Bears lost starting safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker in free agency, replacing them with Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis. More reinforcements are needed. Given Ozzy Trapilo's knee injury, the left tackle spot is a question, with inconsistent options currently in place. A long-term center solution is also something to think about.
Bears' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 1: No. 25
- Round 2: No. 57
- Round 2: No. 60
- Round 3: No. 89
- Round 4: No. 129
- Round 7: No. 239
- Round 7: No. 241
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Get Aidan Hutchinson an edge-rushing partner
- Figure out left tackle
- Who's in line for extensions?
The Lions still do not boast a high-caliber edge mate for Aidan Hutchinson. The lack of a consistent No. 2 has led to some leaky defensive efforts. Will this be the draft where Detroit finally uses a high pick on pass-rush potency? Brad Holmes' recent comments about the starting viability of OT addition Larry Borom indicate a willingness to move Penei Sewell to the blind side. That decision could ultimately come down to what happens during the draft. The Lions have four extension candidates in RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta and S Brian Branch. Holmes likes to get in front of extensions, so expect at least two (my bets would be Gibbs and Campbell) re-upping in the coming months. Budgeting for extensions is the main reason the Lions have been mostly quiet this offseason.
Lions' 2026 draft picks: 9
- Round 1: No. 17
- Round 2: No. 50
- Round 4: No. 118
- Round 4: No. 128
- Round 5: No. 157
- Round 5: No. 181
- Round 6: No. 205
- Round 6: No. 213
- Round 7: No. 222
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Improve edge rush
- Keep taking swings at corner
- Extend Tucker Kraft
The trade of Rashan Gary highlights the edge need in Green Bay, particularly with Micah Parsons unlikely to be ready Week 1. Lukas Van Ness hasn't broken out, and the Packers lack a potent threat when Parsons isn't on the field. Adding Javon Hargrave to a defense that will be run by Jonathan Gannon was a solid move, but the middle also needs more depth. Corner continues to be a question mark with inconsistency plaguing the crew, and recent free-agent forays haven't paid off. Even with Tucker Kraft coming off an ACL tear, I expect the Packers to work out an extension with the star tight end this offseason. Ideally, they'd get it done before Kyle Pitts potentially pushes the market forward. Wide receiver Christian Watson is also in line for an extension.
Packers' 2026 draft picks: 8
- Round 2: No. 52
- Round 3: No. 84
- Round 4: No. 120
- Round 5: No. 153
- Round 5: No. 160
- Round 6: No. 201
- Round 7: No. 236
- Round 7: No. 255
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Upgrade DB room
- Try again at defensive tackle
- Sort out QB situation
Harrison Smith still hasn't announced his retirement, but the safety spot could use another versatile playmaker if/when he does walk away. Minnesota never did figure out its corner position last season and picked up part-time starter James Pierre this offseason. Adding another CB would be beneficial for Brian Flores' defense. Last year's attempt at fixing the defensive tackle spot missed the mark horribly. Can the Vikings find a girthy body in the draft to plug in with their other young interior defenders? We can't talk about Minnesota's offseason without getting into the QB room. It feels like a foregone conclusion that Kyler Murray will win the starting gig, but with Carson Wentz's re-signing, what becomes of J.J. McCarthy? Can he out-play Murray in practice (if he's even given a real shot)? Will the Vikes pull the plug on the former No. 10 overall pick and ship him out of town? There are more questions than answers right now.
Vikings' 2026 draft picks: 9
- Round 1: No. 18
- Round 2: No. 49
- Round 3: No. 82
- Round 3: No. 97
- Round 5: No. 163
- Round 6: No. 196
- Round 7: No. 234
- Round 7: No. 235
- Round 7: No. 244
Offseason additions | Departures
NFC SOUTH
Still to do:
- Draft instant-impact wideout
- Extend Drake London NOW
- Shore up defense's spine
Whether Michael Penix Jr. (torn ACL) is healthy enough to play in September or Tua Tagovailoa takes the gig and runs with it, the Falcons need another weapon for their passing game. Behind Drake London sits Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, neither of whom has ever hit the 550-yard mark in the NFL. ATL must come out of the draft with another wideout. While the focus until the July 15 deadline might be on a Kyle Pitts extension, the Falcons must lock down London long-term. Frankly, it's overdue, and the WR market is only going to get more costly. On defense, a nose tackle and linebacker are also needed.
Falcons' 2026 draft picks: 5
- Round 2: No. 48
- Round 3: No. 79
- Round 4: No. 122
- Round 6: No. 215
- Round 7: No. 231
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Keep building D-line
- Get another weapon for Bryce Young
- Upgrade safety position
The splashy addition of Jaelan Phillips is a welcome development opposite Nic Scourton, but the defensive line in Carolina isn't a finished product. Another edge rusher or a penetrating defensive lineman to pair with the still-underrated (somehow) Derrick Brown would help to round out Ejiro Evero's front. Getting a new weapon for Bryce Young beyond Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, whether it's another receiver or a tight end, would help diversify the offense, as Xavier Legette hasn't found consistency through two seasons. Even after bringing back Nick Scott, deep safety remains a need.
Panthers' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 1: No. 19
- Round 2: No. 51
- Round 3: No. 83
- Round 4: No. 119
- Round 5: No. 158
- Round 5: No. 159
- Round 6: No. 200
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Give Chris Olave running mate out wide
- What's next for Alvin Kamara?
- Add pass rush
The Saints desperately need a partner for Chris Olave. In order to continue Tyler Shough's development, Kellen Moore needs another receiver who can win one-on-ones and bring explosive plays to an offense that was far too restricted last season. The signing of Travis Etienne Jr. put Alvin Kamara's future in question. The 30-year-old running back struggled last year with injury and production. Will New Orleans move on or keep him in town as insurance? Kamara has said he'd rather retire than play elsewhere, so this is a situation that bears watching. The Saints also could use another pass rusher, with Cameron Jordan still a free agent.
Saints' 2026 draft picks: 8
- Round 1: No. 8
- Round 2: No. 42
- Round 3: No. 73
- Round 4: No. 132
- Round 4: No. 136
- Round 5: No. 150
- Round 5: No. 172
- Round 6: No. 190
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Keep attacking edge
- Upgrade LB/CB depth
- Figure out Baker Mayfield's contract
The Bucs have swung and missed on improving their edge rush over the past few offseasons. Getting it right this time around is paramount for Todd Bowles' crew, which struggled to get after the passer without sending extra men in 2025. Signing veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad was a short-term rotational solution. Tampa needs a heat-seeking missile off the edge to transform the D. Adding Alex Anzalone helps upgrade a coverage weakness at linebacker, but it's a group that still needs help. Ditto corner depth. Baker Mayfield's contract situation will be discussed plenty this offseason. Paying now would increase his cost but might save the Bucs money -- and some headaches -- in the long run.
Buccaneers' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 1: No. 15
- Round 2: No. 46
- Round 3: No. 77
- Round 4: No. 116
- Round 5: No. 155
- Round 6: No. 195
- Round 7: No. 229
Offseason additions | Departures
NFC WEST
Still to do:
- Keep bolstering O-line
- QB of the future?
- Add more pass-rush potency
The Cardinals' offensive line, which struggled last season, still has a question mark at the right tackle spot opposite Paris Johnson Jr. Arizona signed Elijah Wilkinson to a two-year contract, but the deal doesn't scream starter-level money for a player who allowed 46 QB pressures (per PFF) last season in Atlanta. Fortifying the right side should be a priority heading into the draft. After parting ways with Kyler Murray and signing Gardner Minshew to back up Jacoby Brissett, Arizona should -- at the very least -- draft a developmental project at the game's most important position. Could the Cardinals take one earlier, perhaps leaping back into the end of the first round? Possibly. Like most teams, Arizona should look to bolster the defensive line, where Josh Sweat was the lone player to generate more than seven sacks a season ago. With Calais Campbell still a free agent, another pass rusher would help a Nick Rallis defense that was decimated by injures in 2025.
Cardinals' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 1: No. 3
- Round 2: No. 34
- Round 3: No. 65
- Round 4: No. 104
- Round 5: No. 143
- Round 6: No. 183
- Round 7: No. 217
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Plan ahead at WR
- Secure backup QB
- Fix special teams
Los Angeles boasts a wideout duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to rival any other, but the depth falls off. With Adams in the final year of his contract at age 33, adding a youngster who can grow in Sean McVay's system and eventually take over is one of this roster's few needs. Matthew Stafford will return to defend his MVP trophy, but there is a hole at backup. Jimmy Garoppolo remains a free agent and could return to carry Stafford's bag for another season. Les Snead could also try the draft-and-develop route again, with Stetson Bennett not looking like the answer. The Rams' biggest weakness last year was a woeful special teams unit. Harrison Mevis stabilized the kicking game, though he doesn't have a massive leg. The addition of long snapper Joe Cardona should be an upgrade. The return game and coverage must be solidified this offseason.
Rams' 2026 draft picks: 7
- Round 1: No. 13
- Round 2: No. 61
- Round 3: No. 93
- Round 6: No. 207
- Round 7: No. 232
- Round 7: No. 251
- Round 7: No. 252
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Find more sacks
- Figure out left tackle for 2026 and beyond
- Bring in some young blood at receiver
The 49ers generated just 20 sacks last season, three fewer than Myles Garrett recorded by himself. Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams will be back, but with both coming off serious injury, this is a pressure unit that desperately needs depth. Trent Williams' contract standoff continues to linger. The club keeps expressing its strong belief that something eventually will get done, but this situation merits watching. It doesn't help the Niners' position that they currently have no viable succession plan at LT, and Williams knows it. Drafting a potential long-term replacement should be a consideration, depending on how the board falls on Day 1. Adding Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency quelled some of the immediate need at receiver, but adding young talent to the room for the long term remains necessary.
49ers' 2026 draft picks: 6
- Round 1: No. 27
- Round 2: No. 58
- Round 4: No. 127
- Round 4: No. 133
- Round 4: No. 138
- Round 4: No. 139
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Draft instant-impact RB
- Replenish lost defensive production
- Fine RG replacement
John Schneider isn't fretting about his running back room, but with the loss of Kenneth Walker III to K.C. and Zach Charbonnet's ACL injury, it's a need position for the Super Bowl champs. An explosive playmaker from the backfield would help keep Sam Darnold's offense churning. The loss of pass rusher Boye Mafe, corner Riq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant presents a need for depth in Mike Macdonald's defense. Adding a young pass rusher would be my priority. Right guard Anthony Bradford was the weak link up front last year. Seattle could use an upgrade and depth at that spot.
Seahawks' 2026 draft picks: 4
- Round 1: No. 32
- Round 2: No. 64
- Round 3: No. 96
- Round 6: No. 188