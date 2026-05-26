Most underappreciated NFL players: Top candidate for each AFC team in 2026 season

The tight end position is so hot right now that it started a series of fires on Day 2 of April’s draft. Jacksonville’s second-round selection of Nate Boerkircher, in particular, sent shockwaves across Draft Twitter. How does a blocking TE come off the board in such a lofty slot (No. 56 overall)? Well, it feels like Boerkircher and Co. owe a debt of gratitude to Mr. Hawes. Despite catching just 16 balls as a rookie last season, Hawes played a significant role in Buffalo’s offense as a blocking specialist. Just ask the Bills’ offensive linemen, who wax poetic about the tight end’s road-grading efforts.





"It just brings a smile to all of us, our faces," Bills center Connor McGovern said to 7 News WKBW last October. "You see him just manhandling people out there, and you're like, 'Oh, s---, that's just Hawes?!’ "





With the 6-foot-4, 253-pounder enhancing Buffalo’s blocking, James Cook III just won his first rushing title while the Bills led the league with an average of 159.6 ground yards per game.