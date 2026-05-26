Most underappreciated NFL players: Top candidate for each AFC team in 2026 season

What makes a player underappreciated?
That's a sliding scale, to be sure, but the basic goal here is to give more love to those who deserve it. In a 32-team league with 53-man rosters, it's impossible to properly praise ALL quality contributors. But as we head into summer -- the NFL's slow season -- it's a perfect time to check some of those boxes.
So, Tom Blair and Gennaro Filice are spotlighting one player on each roster who warrants wider appreciation from the football-watching masses. Check out Gennaro's selections for every AFC team below -- and click here for Tom's NFC rundown.
Last offseason, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta looked to fortify the cornerback position with veteran experience. The pickup of two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander attracted ample attention, but Awuzie’s signing flew under the radar. Ultimately, though, Alexander appeared in just two games for Baltimore -- he was traded to Philadelphia at the outset of November and then stepped away from football to get right physically and mentally -- while Awuzie was a bright spot on a disappointing Ravens defense. Yes, Awuzie’s debut campaign in Baltimore ended on a low note. Everyone remembers Tyler Loop’s missed field goal handing the rival Steelers the AFC North title in the final game of the regular season, but it was Awuzie’s slip in coverage that gave Pittsburgh a late lead in the first place. Still, Awuzie proved reliable for most of the season -- SEE: the textbook PBU that helped sew up a divisional win in Cleveland -- and inherently received a decent pay bump on a new one-year deal this past March.
The tight end position is so hot right now that it started a series of fires on Day 2 of April’s draft. Jacksonville’s second-round selection of Nate Boerkircher, in particular, sent shockwaves across Draft Twitter. How does a blocking TE come off the board in such a lofty slot (No. 56 overall)? Well, it feels like Boerkircher and Co. owe a debt of gratitude to Mr. Hawes. Despite catching just 16 balls as a rookie last season, Hawes played a significant role in Buffalo’s offense as a blocking specialist. Just ask the Bills’ offensive linemen, who wax poetic about the tight end’s road-grading efforts.
"It just brings a smile to all of us, our faces," Bills center Connor McGovern said to 7 News WKBW last October. "You see him just manhandling people out there, and you're like, 'Oh, s---, that's just Hawes?!’ "
With the 6-foot-4, 253-pounder enhancing Buffalo’s blocking, James Cook III just won his first rushing title while the Bills led the league with an average of 159.6 ground yards per game.
A second-round pick of the Bengals after posting the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine (4.26 seconds), Turner flashed promise in his first two seasons, but inconsistency and injury held him back. That changed in Year 3, when he became one of the most efficient cover men in the league, recording a whopping 18 passes defensed on just 65 targets, per Next Gen Stats. (For comparison’s sake, Mike Jackson and Riley Moss -- the co-leaders with 19 passes defensed -- were targeted 90 and 116 times, respectively.) With that kind of production, what is Turner doing on a list of underappreciated players? He’s not a household name, as evidenced by one particular slight.
“I thought DJ should have made the Pro Bowl,” Joe Burrow said back in December. “But, you know, I told him the other day, ‘Usually, the first year that you should make it, you’re typically an alternate. And then if you stack that year, they usually give it to you in the next year.’ ”
Perhaps 2026 is the year Turner gets his shine.
Myles Garrett set the NFL record with 23 sacks, earning his second Defensive Player of the Year award in the past three seasons. But for the first three months of the 2025 campaign, the most feared edge monster in football had quite a pass-rushing partner on the defensive interior. Prior to suffering a season-ending quad injury in Week 13, Collins enjoyed the most productive stretch of his 10-year career, racking up 6.5 sacks in the first 11 games. Garrett certainly appreciates his teammate’s game.
“He’s one of the most unique rushers I’ve had the privilege to be with, you know, with the combination of finesse and power,” Garrett said following Collins’ 2.5-sack performance in the Week 12 win at Las Vegas.
If Collins returns to full health this fall and Mason Graham continues to develop in Year 2, Cleveland has the firepower on its defensive front to completely wreck games. That’s key, as the Browns continue their never-ending quest for a quarterback.
When Denver spent its 2025 first-round pick on Jahdae Barron, it felt like McMillian’s spot in the lineup was under threat. Then McMillian responded with his best professional season yet, inspiring notable praise from Broncos GM George Paton in February: “He’s one of our core players. We love having him here.” A former undrafted free-agent signee, McMillian signed a second-round RFA tender in March, exhibiting how much his value has increased over four seasons in Denver. As the nickelback in Vance Joseph’s aggressive defense, McMillian is a feisty run defender who also offers ball production (two interceptions in each of the past three seasons) and blitz savvy (four sacks in 2025). Not to mention, the guy boasts an undeniable clutch gene. His OT pick of Josh Allen in January’s Divisional Round might have been controversial, but it set up the Broncos for the win.
Houston’s defense is loaded on all three levels, with LB Azeez Al-Shaair becoming the latest standout to sign a top-of-the-market extension, joining edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, as well as cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Amid such a sea of stars, Togiai rarely garners outside attention, but everyone in the building sure appreciates his rugged contributions on the defensive interior. That’s why the whole team showed such glee when Togiai finally got his moment in the sun with a scoop-and-score touchdown that put the cherry on top of Houston’s win over Indianapolis in the regular-season finale.
"To close it out the way he did, getting in the end zone, that's why you saw our entire sideline running down, celebrating with Tommy," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said in the postgame press conference. "Fitting for a guy who just does everything the right way. Everything you ask the guy to do … He's a coach's dream, he's always in the right place, always doing what you ask him to do. And very cool way for him to have that clutch moment and end the game with a touchdown."
Ryan Kelly earned four Pro Bowl nods in his nine years as the Colts’ starting center, putting substantial pressure on his heir apparent. A fourth-round pick in 2024, Bortolini started five games as a rookie replacement while Kelly was injured, but he fully took the reins at the pivot in 2025. And the 23-year-old did not disappoint, especially as a run blocker, where he helped Jonathan Taylor rush for 1,585 yards and a league-best 18 touchdowns. That’s not to say his pass protection was lacking; according to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t give up a single sack on 566 pass-blocking snaps. All in all, “Bort” established himself as an anchor in the middle of Indianapolis’ stout offensive line. And with 2024 third-rounder Matt Goncalves capably filling in for the departed Will Fries at right guard last season, the Colts successfully swapped out a pair of pricey veterans for emerging talents who are cost-controlled for two more seasons. That’s good business.
This was the most difficult selection on the AFC side of this exercise, given the wealth of viable options. Perhaps it’s a natural byproduct of Jacksonville flip-flopping its win-loss record -- from 4-13 in 2024 to 13-4 this past season -- but the roster is full of players who deserve more attention. There were multiple candidates on the offensive line alone, including Cole Van Lanen -- though the versatile blocker got plenty of love from the team in January, when he signed a $51 million extension. Defensively, tackling machine Foye Oluokun rarely gets his due, while cover men Montaric "Buster" Brown and Jarrian Jones are true assets in Anthony Campanile’s secondary.
Ultimately, though, I narrowed the decision down to a choice between a pair of Day 3 steals from the 2023 NFL Draft: S Antonio Johnson and WR Parker Washington. Both broke out in Year 3, but in a fantasy football world, Washington’s contributions drew far more notice. Thus, Johnson is the pick. The versatile defensive back tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions -- a striking total, considering he didn’t start a game until November.
This man received too much hate in Year 1 and too little love in Year 2. The 63rd overall pick in 2024, Suamataia was immediately tasked with guarding Patrick Mahomes’ blind side as 21-year-old rookie. He was in over his head, lasting just two games as Kansas City’s starting left tackle before hitting the bench and becoming a whipping boy for all of the team’s protection problems. But after the Chiefs addressed OT last offseason in free agency and the draft, Suamataia permanently moved over a spot and won the starting job at left guard. He looked much better inside, starting all 17 games to provide some positive vibrations in the franchise’s worst year of the Andy Reid era. Shoot, the guy even finished last season with a bodacious hurdle attempt, putting a fitting cap on a sophomore campaign that saw him take a major leap forward.
A second-round pick out of FCS Southern Illinois, Chinn burst onto the NFL scene as a safety/linebacker hybrid for the Panthers, finishing as the runner-up to Chase Young for 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year and racking up 100-plus tackles in each of his first two seasons. Then injuries and coaching/scheme changes in Carolina caused his production -- and reputation -- to wane. But after revitalizing his career on a one-year prove-it deal with Washington in 2024, Chinn signed a two-year pact with the Raiders and stuffed the stat sheet once again this past season. Now, the question is where he fits into the plan for Rob Leonard, who was promoted to defensive coordinator by new head coach Klint Kubiak. Las Vegas added a bunch of back-seven talent in free agency and the draft, so it’ll be interesting to see how everything shakes out, but Chinn still offers plenty as an enforcer in the box.
A seasoned veteran who’s made 106 starts in eight NFL campaigns, Jackson might have just enjoyed his best season yet, logging four interceptions and 12 pass breakups (both team highs) while Pro Football Focus credited him with a sparkling 58.5 passer rating against. That’s prime production at a premium position, making last offseason’s two-year, $13 million deal look like highway robbery for the Chargers. The 30-year-old’s vast experience could prove even more crucial in the wake of Jesse Minter’s departure to become head coach of the Ravens, with 34-year-old Chris O'Leary coordinating an NFL defense for the first time. Jackson gives Los Angeles a steady presence in coverage, while former fifth-round finds Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart continue to develop their respective games in Year 3.
The 2024 NFL Draft saw eight offensive tackles fly off the board in Round 1, but Paul was not among them. Despite extraordinary size (6-7 1/2, 331 pounds) and length (36 1/4-inch arms), the athletic bookend lasted until Pick No. 55 due to a lack of polish. Unsurprisingly, he only started three games in a rookie season that was more about development than distinction. In Year 2, following the retirement of Terron Armstead, Paul took an enormous step forward, starting all 17 games and posting the third-lowest pressure rate among starting left tackles (6.3%, per Next Gen Stats). And now, with Miami switching from a left-handed quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) to a righty (Malik Willis), Paul will be tasked with protecting the blind side. The 24-year-old remains better in pass pro than run blocking, but he’s a clear building block for a Dolphins team that’s resetting under Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan.
New England’s rush defense took a hit this offseason when nose tackle Khyiris Tonga signed with Kansas City, but the Patriots still employ one of the league’s best run-stuffers from the second level. With Spillane manning the middle of the defense, New England gave up the second-fewest rushing yards per game (87.7) through the first 12 weeks of the season. But after the downhill thumper injured his ankle in Week 13, the Pats promptly yielded more than 160 rushing yards in three straight games with the linebacker sidelined. Per NGS, New England allowed 3.7 yards per called run with Spillane on the field during the regular season, compared to 4.6 when he was not in the formation. Spillane returned for the playoffs, and even though his ankle wasn’t completely healed, the Pats held three of four postseason opponents below 90 yards rushing. (Kenneth Walker III got the best of them en route to Super Bowl LX MVP honors.) With the AFC East featuring reigning rushing champ James Cook, as well as freshly paid backs De’Von Achane and Breece Hall, Spillane’s presence is paramount to New England staying atop the division.
I still don’t understand why the Vikings traded this guy to the Jets last August. Phillips anchored Minnesota’s defensive front during Brian Flores’ first two years with the franchise, and the Vikes ranked eighth and second in run defense. This past season, after parting ways with Phillips, they plummeted to 21st. In related news, Minnesota just spent two of its first three picks on defensive tackles. Although the Jets’ ground D struggled last season, it sure wasn’t Phillips’ fault, as NGS charted him with 51 run stops -- tops among all NFL defensive linemen. That underscores the fact that this 307-pounder is much more than a simple space-eater. Over the past five seasons, he has averaged 64 tackles -- a massive figure for an interior defensive lineman.
Often overshadowed on Pittsburgh’s offensive line by 2024 draftmates Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu, McCormick has quietly established himself as a rock at guard. A pleasant debut campaign in '24 finished on a sour note, with McCormick breaking his hand in the regular-season finale and missing the Steelers’ loss to the Ravens on Wild Card Weekend. But this past season, the right guard didn’t miss a single offensive snap, reliably neutralizing foes while committing only one penalty (a false start). With the free-agent departure of Isaac Seumalo, the first-round selection of Max Iheanachor and the uncertain health status of Broderick Jones, McCormick could ultimately flip over to the left side in a line reshuffling. Bottom line: The former fourth-round pick out of FCS South Dakota State has clearly cemented a place among the front five in Pittsburgh.
A starting left tackle in each of his three seasons at Northwestern, Skoronski immediately moved inside upon entry into the NFL, leading some to question whether Tennessee overdrafted the blocker at No. 11 overall in 2023. His rookie campaign was a roller coaster, with an emergency appendectomy sidelining him early and some leaky pass protection plaguing him late. He showed improvement in Year 2, playing every offensive snap in the process. Skoronski repeated that iron-man feat last season, and he significantly improved his all-around game to become the best offensive lineman -- if not best offensive player -- in Tennessee. Consequently, the franchise just exercised Skoronski’s fifth-year option. That’s no small development in Nashville, considering the laundry list of recent Titans first-rounders who didn’t receive that extension (SEE: Treylon Burks, Caleb Farley, Isaiah Wilson, Rashaan Evans, Corey Davis and Jack Conklin).