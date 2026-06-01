A.J. Brown trade winners and losers: Who gets a bump from blockbuster deal? Who takes a hit? 

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: It remains to be seen how Smith adjusts to life as the presumptive No. 1 option, but the opportunity alone classifies him as a winner in this scenario, in light of the potential that he'll make a big leap. The Eagles' comfort with trading Brown is a great compliment to Smith, who has grown into an elite WR2 over the past four seasons by producing three 1,000-yard campaigns in that span. The 27-year-old, who came into the league with questions surrounding his size (6-foot, 170 pounds), has shown tremendous growth in his route-running and field awareness, which allows him to create splash plays with his blazing speed. Of course, Smith's production has largely been with Brown dictating coverages on the other side, but the Eagles' new WR1 appears game for the role after establishing a great rapport with QB Jalen Hurts. Two years ago, when Brown was still clearly in the fold, Philadelphia signed Smith to a hefty contract extension that runs through 2028, and this season could set the table for an even bigger payday down the road.