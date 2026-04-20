Puka Nacua attends first day of Rams' offseason program following rehab stint

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is in attendance at the first day of the team's offseason program following his stint in a holistic care facility.

Nacua was spotted with his teammates Monday when the Rams began their offseason work. He wasn't expected to speak to reporters.

Nacua entered the rehab facility at some point in the offseason before he was sued in March by a woman who claims he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder on New Year's Eve, his attorney has said. Plaintiff Madison Atiabi says Nacua bit her and left teeth marks on her shoulder when they were in a van together, and she claims Nacua also bit her friend's thumb.

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, has strongly denied Nacua made any antisemitic statements and describes the bites as "horseplay."