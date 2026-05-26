Most underappreciated NFL players: Top candidate for each NFC team in 2026 season

Baker Mayfield has thrown passes to a lot of players over the course of his funky NFL journey. One of the best working relationships of his career was undoubtedly with Mike Evans, who caught 27 TD throws from Mayfield during their time together, nearly more than twice as many as anyone else since Mayfield entered the league. What's Mayfield going to do with Evans in San Francisco? Sure, he'll throw plenty to wideouts Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka, who are probably two of the most important factors when it comes to the Bucs' immediate success. But Godwin missed significant chunks of the past two seasons with injuries, and Egbuka only just emerged as a rookie in 2025. Otton, meanwhile, has been there for Mayfield, ranking second on the team in targets in each of the past two years and second in total offensive snaps over Mayfield's three years with the team (behind only Mayfield himself). And he's caught 69.8% of Mayfield's passes to him, a greater percentage than anyone who's been targeted 50-plus times by the QB. Mayfield definitely has enjoyed more success with Otton than with any other NFL tight end, and I imagine seeing the big target out there is plenty comforting -- well worth the $10 million Otton is getting from the Bucs per year on the extension he signed in March.