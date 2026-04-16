Brian Burns: The Giants aren't the Giants without Dexter Lawrence in the middle

The New York Giants hit an impasse in talks with Dexter Lawrence this week, fueling speculation that Big Blue will inevitably trade their big man. That would be rough news to take for pass rusher Brian Burns.

"Speaking for me, the Giants ain't the Giants without No. 97 in the middle," Burns told Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. "So we are going to figure that out to keep him here regardless, I hope. That's my boy. And I don't want to play this season or any other season without him."

Burns is coming off a 16.5-sack season, earning his third Pro Bowl and first second-team All-Pro selection. A chunk of that production came with the help of Lawrence eating up blocks in the middle. The Giants' pass rush was significantly worse when Lawrence left the field.

With a trade request coming after extension talks went nowhere, Lawrence has skipped voluntary workouts. His absence is noticeable, according to Burns.