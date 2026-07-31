Cam Skattebo's botched backflip at a Fanatics Fest event two weekends ago has been the topic of frequent conversation.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said after the incident that he would talk to the running back, but his initial reaction was that Skattebo should "at least stick it." Joe Schoen's recent feedback regarding the backflip attempt was a bit more to the point, with the general manager saying, "I'd rather him not do that."

As for Skattebo? He's none the worse for wear and chalking it up to a lesson learned.

"Obviously I do some dumb things here or there, but I learn from it," Skattebo said Friday. "My coach talked to me, told me how he felt. I learned from it. Will I go do that backflip again? Probably not. We live and we learn and we move on."