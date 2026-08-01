DeAndre Hopkins joins Georgia Tech staff as assistant WR coach
"GMFB" on what do you make of free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins working with the New England Patriots coaching staff.
DeAndre Hopkins apparently took a liking to the coaching profession after spending time at the New England Patriots' training camp to gauge his interest.
Georgia Tech has hired Hopkins as its assistant wide receivers coach, the school announced Friday.
“DeAndre is one of the greatest receivers of all-time, but his value to our program goes far beyond the that,” head coach Brent Key said, per the school's athletics website. “He has an exceptional knowledge of what we’re doing on offense due his long relationship with (offensive coordinator) George Godsey and strong familiarity with the ACC, but most importantly, he’s a leader of men that I’m very excited for our players to be around, on and off the field.”
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Hopkins has played 13 NFL seasons, with five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro campaigns. Though he first rose to the top of his craft during his opening seven years in the league as a Houston Texan, Hopkins also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, for whom he contributed 330 yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches in 2025.
The stellar wideout's career numbers stand at 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns on 1,006 receptions.
The possibility that Hopkins, 34, might not suit up again became more of a possibility once he visited some of New England's practices to evaluate coaching rather than playing last week.
By officially joining Georgia Tech's coaching staff, his foot is further still out the door.
However, Hopkins has not announced a retirement.
He'll presumably have years and years to coach. Should an NFL team require a veteran wide receiver weeks into camp, either due to injury or following more evaluation of the position, Hopkins, with a small window left to contribute in cleats, could surely still fill in somewhere as a player.