Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins working with Patriots coaching staff at training camp

Hopkins and Vrabel have a lengthy history. The two were in Houston together for four years (2014-17) when Vrabel was an assistant for the Texans, and reunited for a year in Tennessee in 2023, Vrabel's final season as head coach with the Titans.

"(Hopkins) and I talked, and he asked if he could come hang out for a couple days and be around the coaches and be around the personnel department," he said. "I called the league and made sure that that was gonna be OK. Then I invited him back, and that's where he's been the last couple days, and he'll be here for the next couple days."

Testing out the coaching waters could be a fallback option if nothing materializes for Hopkins to step between the lines in 2026.