NFL Network: Giants signing DT DJ Reader to two-year deal to help fill vacancy left by Dexter Lawrence

The signing comes after the Giants addressed the interior of the defensive line with sixth-round pick Bobby Jamison-Travis out of Auburn and another veteran signing of Shelby Harris. Reeder's signing was not made official Tuesday as it was not on the league wire, but another DT addition was as the Giants claimed Zacch Pickens off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. Big Blue also added Ohio State dynamo Arvell Reese with their first of two first-rounders.

Following Reese's selection, head coach John Harbaugh said at the onset that the hybrid rookie will line up next to off-ball linebacker Tremaine Edmunds as the will backer, while 2025 first-rounder Abdul Carter and Brian Burns will be on the outside, along with 2022 first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux.

While the Giants are loaded in their front seven, with Lawrence gone, there was a need up the gut and Reader should help fill that role.

The 31-year-old is coming off a two-year run with the Detroit Lions preceded by longer tenures with the Bengals (2020-2023) and Houston Texans (2016-2019).

An adept run-stuffer who in his prime was also a solid pass rusher, Reader is coming off a down 2025, producing zero sacks and 28 tackles during 17 starts for Detroit.

Generating statistics isn't likely to be all that large a priority for Reader with the Giants, though. Considering New York is overflowing with talented pass rushers, Reader will be asked to stand his ground in the run game and gobble up blockers, hoping to free up his higher-profile teammates.