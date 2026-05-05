Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor after Big Blue added Francis Mauigoa: 'Our offensive line can be a top-10 line'

The New York Giants fortified the offensive line this offseason, re-signing right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and drafting Francis Mauigoa with the No. 10 overall pick.

While Mauigoa will eventually take over the tackle spot, he'll start at right guard, next to Eluemunor, who is excited about what the rookie can bring to the line.

"He's a large dude, which kind of fits my game, fits my mentality," Eluemunor told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post on Monday. "I'm really excited to have him. I've been teaching [teammates] the ropes for a while now -- I'm pretty good at it -- so I think we'll create a good partnership."

The Giants inked Eluemunor to a three-year, $39 million contract this offseason. With two years of guarantees, there is a window for Big Blue to let Mauigoa get his feet wet before letting him take over the tackle job. Eluemunor noted that, at 31, he doesn't view himself as an older, mentor-type player, but is willing to teach what he's learned over his nine-year career.