Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor after Big Blue added Francis Mauigoa: 'Our offensive line can be a top-10 line'

The New York Giants fortified the offensive line this offseason, re-signing right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and drafting Francis Mauigoa with the No. 10 overall pick.
While Mauigoa will eventually take over the tackle spot, he'll start at right guard, next to Eluemunor, who is excited about what the rookie can bring to the line.
"He's a large dude, which kind of fits my game, fits my mentality," Eluemunor told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post on Monday. "I'm really excited to have him. I've been teaching [teammates] the ropes for a while now -- I'm pretty good at it -- so I think we'll create a good partnership."
The Giants inked Eluemunor to a three-year, $39 million contract this offseason. With two years of guarantees, there is a window for Big Blue to let Mauigoa get his feet wet before letting him take over the tackle job. Eluemunor noted that, at 31, he doesn't view himself as an older, mentor-type player, but is willing to teach what he's learned over his nine-year career.
"Mentorship sometimes means you're towards the end of your career, and I'm nowhere near that. I'm right in the middle of it," Eluemunor said. "So, for me, I'm going to bring him along with me. He's going to be right next to me, hopefully for a long time."
Eluemunor is coming off his best season as a pass protector, allowing 19 QB pressures, a career-low in a season he's taken at least 500 snaps. As solid as he's been in pass protection, he does struggle in run blocking and was flagged 14 times last season.
At the onset, plugging Mauigoa at right guard fills a massive hole on the interior of the offensive line. But his talent suggests it won't be too long before he leapfrogs Eluemunor for the tackle spot opposite Andrew Thomas.
In the meantime, on paper, the Giants will have their best blocking crew in years.
"I feel like our offensive line can be a top-10 line," Eluemunor said.
If he's close to correct, it would be a piece of the puzzle for a potential swift turnaround under John Harbaugh.