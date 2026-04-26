Todd Bowles thrilled to add Rueben Bain to Buccaneers defense: 'He can do it all'

Bain has been one of the more disruptive pass rushers in college football, producing 20.5 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles the past three years with the Hurricanes. Pre-draft questions about Bain, most notably the length of his arms, perhaps led to his first-round slide, but that's something the Buccaneers aren't concerned about.

"It was really a no-brainer, and he fit everything we're trying to do and get back to from a mental physicality standpoint," Bowles said. "His play shows that, and it was an easy decision."

Catching Bain's fall was a huge blessing for the Bucs, not only nabbing a prospect they felt was the best player available but fulfilling a huge need at the edge position.

"It's beneficial that we addressed it with him," Bowles said. "There's a bunch of edge rushers in this draft. Not many can play like he plays, and play with the attitude he plays with, and the heavy hands he plays with, and fits the scheme that we play with, as well as the people that [are] down there with him that he's going to be working with."

As for Bain, the fall to Tampa Bay created an emotional draft night for the 21-year-old, who held back tears on the draft stage. However, sliding out of the top 10 isn't something that will fuel him going forward -- he's already motivated to prove he's the best defender in the draft.