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Report: Dolphins, center Aaron Brewer agree to three-year, $52.5 million extension

Published: Jun 10, 2026 at 05:41 PM
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Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Miami Dolphins and center Aaron Brewer agreed to terms on a three-year, $52.5 million extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Brewer is set to make $17.5 million per year on the new deal, which places him third among the league's highest-paid centers, below the Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Linderbaum and the Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.

Brewer, who entered the NFL as a 2020 undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, has started 33 games for Miami over the past two seasons with the club.

Around the NFL will have more on Brewer's extension shortly.

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