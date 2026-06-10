Report: Dolphins, center Aaron Brewer agree to three-year, $52.5 million extension

The Miami Dolphins and center Aaron Brewer agreed to terms on a three-year, $52.5 million extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Brewer is set to make $17.5 million per year on the new deal, which places him third among the league's highest-paid centers, below the Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Linderbaum and the Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.

Brewer, who entered the NFL as a 2020 undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, has started 33 games for Miami over the past two seasons with the club.