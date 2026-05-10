 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'motivated as ever' after Detroit's 2025 season: 'I've been excited to get back to work'

Published: May 10, 2026 at 01:24 PM
Author Image
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Even though the Lions are not holding rookie minicamps this offseason, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is eager to get back on the field after Detroit's disappointing 2025 season.

"I've been excited to get back to work," St. Brown told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. "I feel like last year, we had a disappointing season as a team. That's how we feel internally. So, I've just been excited to get back to work. I've been motivated as ever. I feel like I'm motivated every year, but this year, I feel like it was a little different."

The Lions' 2025 season was a letdown as Detroit had high aspirations to be fighting for the Lombardi Trophy in the postseason. Detroit failed to make the playoffs despite a 9-8 record in a tough NFC North as the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers represented the division.

Related Links

Detroit this offseason made a few major changes to its coaching staff and backfield. The Lions moved on from offensive coordinator John Morton after inconsistent offensive play and hired former Cardinals OC Drew Petzing. They also traded running back David Montgomery to Houston in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and multiple draft picks.

St. Brown was even "sick" over the Montgomery trade and claimed he's an RB1 on 31 other teams.

Regardless, the Lions are hoping the change in the backfield could perhaps lead to more touches for Jahmyr Gibbs.

Despite the Montgomery trade and offseason moves, St. Brown is confident that the Lions have the right pieces to contend for a Super Bowl.

"I feel like our whole nucleus is still with us. A lot of our best players are still with us and have been with us, so I feel like when you've got the players that we have, I can go down the list of the guys -- offensively, defensively and special teams... Jack Fox, Jake Bates," he said. "We've got a bunch of guys on our team, so when you've got the nucleus that we have, I think you always have a shot at the big one. So, we've just got to put it together.

"We've got some free agents, signed some good guys, drafted some good guys so we've got the coaches," he said. "We've got to put the work in. OTAs, training camp, end of season, it's going to be tough things that happen throughout the season, but if you can overcome those, I think we'll be fine."

St. Brown and Co. can start their quest for the Lombardi Trophy when organized team activities begin on May 27 and ramp up for Detroit's mandatory minicamp on June 16.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took time on Sunday to celebrate moms all over the world.

news

Giants' John Harbaugh on potential Odell Beckham reunion: 'It's got to be right for both parties'

Giants head coach John Harbaugh has had multiple discussions with Odell Beckham but there is nothing imminent regarding bringing him back to New York.

news

Jets QB Cade Klubnik forged by 'adversity' of senior season: 'In my mind, I'm a winner'

New York Jets rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik is thankful for the adversity of his senior season with the Clemson Tigers, believing it prepared him to take the next step in the NFL.

news

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel sets goal for QB Justin Herbert: 'Own the position in a new way'

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel held lofty expectations in coming to work with Justin Herbert. Early on in McDaniel's first offseason in Los Angeles, the star quarterback has exceeded every one of them.

news

Eagles raise more than $16 million for autism research and care programs

The ninth annual Eagles Autism Challenge raised more than $16 million for innovative autism research and care programs, the foundation announced on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Broncos QB Bo Nix (ankle) could return to field for June minicamp, will be full speed in July

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos WR Marvin Mims: 'We're all expecting a Super Bowl this year'

After coming up short of lifting the Lombardi Trophy in 2025, Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims is expecting his club to make a trip to the Super Bowl for the 2026 season.

news

NFL Network: Jets RB Breece Hall signing three-year, $45.75 million contract

Breece Hall won't be playing on the franchise tag in 2026, and is set to lead Jets backfield for years to come. New York and Hall have agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Broncos GM George Paton agrees to new five-year contract

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has agreed to a new five-year contract, the team announced on Friday

news

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love signs rookie contract, makes history with $53M guaranteed

Yet to take an NFL snap, Jeremiyah Love has already made league history. The Notre Dame running back, taken third overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cardinals, signed his four-year, $53 million rookie contract on Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers release veteran kicker Brandon McManus

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.