Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'motivated as ever' after Detroit's 2025 season: 'I've been excited to get back to work'

Detroit this offseason made a few major changes to its coaching staff and backfield. The Lions moved on from offensive coordinator John Morton after inconsistent offensive play and hired former Cardinals OC Drew Petzing. They also traded running back David Montgomery to Houston in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and multiple draft picks.

St. Brown was even "sick" over the Montgomery trade and claimed he's an RB1 on 31 other teams.

Regardless, the Lions are hoping the change in the backfield could perhaps lead to more touches for Jahmyr Gibbs.

Despite the Montgomery trade and offseason moves, St. Brown is confident that the Lions have the right pieces to contend for a Super Bowl.

"I feel like our whole nucleus is still with us. A lot of our best players are still with us and have been with us, so I feel like when you've got the players that we have, I can go down the list of the guys -- offensively, defensively and special teams... Jack Fox, Jake Bates," he said. "We've got a bunch of guys on our team, so when you've got the nucleus that we have, I think you always have a shot at the big one. So, we've just got to put it together.

"We've got some free agents, signed some good guys, drafted some good guys so we've got the coaches," he said. "We've got to put the work in. OTAs, training camp, end of season, it's going to be tough things that happen throughout the season, but if you can overcome those, I think we'll be fine."