Cowboys agree to terms with eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller

Von Miller will enjoy his age-37 season back home in Dallas.

The Cowboys are expected to sign Miller, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Dallas announced agreeing to terms with the linebacker shortly after.

Miller, who grew up in DeSoto, Texas, and played collegiately at Texas A&M, understandably waited until the dog days of summer were mostly over before joining a new squad, but he seemingly has plenty still left to give as a pass rusher.

He's the current active leader in career sacks with 138.5, having racked up nine last year to lead the Commanders despite starting only three of 17 games. That number was the most since a 9.5-sack effort combined between the Broncos and Rams in 2021, a year that divides Miller's career quite cleanly.

Miller made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams during his first nine seasons with the Broncos, sat out the 2020 season due to an ankle injury, and was traded from Denver to Los Angeles during the '21 campaign.

He then spent three years from 2022-24 with the Bills and last season with the Commanders. Although he's failed to make a Pro Bowl since leaving Denver, he's been useful on the edge, contributing two seasons of six-plus sacks for Buffalo.

He'll again be an interesting piece for a Cowboys defense that gave up the most points in the league last year but appears vastly improved on paper after a thorough rebuild.

Miller joins a pass-rushing group led by Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and first-round rookie Malachi Lawrence, hoping to keep racking up sacks as Dallas looks to surge back into the playoffs.