NFL news roundup: Commanders CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Jaguars OL Trystan Colon retire
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"GMFB" reacts to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson becoming highest paid RB in NFL history with three-year deal worth up to $75M.
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SIGNINGS
- RB Bijan Robinson agreed to terms with Atlanta on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
SIGNINGS
- WR Zay Flowers agreed to terms with Baltimore on a four-year, $140 million extension with $108 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The team later announced a multiyear extension.
INJURIES
- WR Xavier Legette left Tuesday's practice on a cart after landing hard on his back and head, per local reporters. Coach Dave Canales said Legette is dealing with a stinger and cleared a concussion check.
PRESEASON NEWS
- RB Jonathon Brooks will not play in Thursday's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Canales said. Brooks, who is returning this summer from his latest knee injury, hasn't played in the regular season since December 2024.
SIGNINGS
- DB Marlen Sewell
INJURIES
- DL Jonathan Garvin placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- CB Tyler Hall
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Jack Conley
SIGNINGS
- TE Zach Horton
INJURIES
- TE Anthony Firkser placed on injured reserve
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez left Tuesday's practice to be evaluated for an ankle injury.
SIGNINGS
- DE Jadeveon Clowney's signing was announced by the team.
INJURIES
- WR DJ Turner placed on injured reserve
RETIREMENTS
- OL Trystan Colon was placed on the reserve/retired list. Colon, 28, played 63 games (19 starts) for the Ravens, Cardinals and Lions over six seasons in the NFL.
INJURIES
- TE Greg Dulcich is dealing with a minor injury and should return to practice next week, coach Jeff Hafley said.
- RT Austin Jackson is day to day with an injury, Hafley said.
- DT Rene Konga will miss the entire 2026 season with an injury, per Hafley.
- S Lonnie Johnson won't practice Tuesday after leaving Monday's practice with a lower body injury, Hafley said.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Tom Garfinkel stepped away from his role as Dolphins president and CEO on Tuesday after 13 years. Daniel Sillman was named CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment and will oversee football operations for the Dolphins, with coach Jeff Hafley, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and EVP of football operations Brandon Shore reporting directly to him.
INJURIES
- TE Kenyon Sadiq suffered a "little setback" related to his offseason hernia surgery and will miss "a little bit" of time, per HC Aaron Glenn. Glenn added that he is "very confident" that Sadiq will be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the Titans.
INJURIES
- WR Makai Lemon is not practicing Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.
- WR DeVonta Smith is not practicing Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Garrett Nelson
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Kyre Duplessis
SIGNINGS
- CB Fabian Moreau
RETIREMENTS
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on the reserve/retired list. Witherspoon, 31, started 64 of 96 games played for the 49ers, Steelers and Rams over nine NFL seasons. The 2017 third-round pick joined Washington in free agency after playing just six games for Los Angeles last season.