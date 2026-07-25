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Niners' Kyle Shanahan will be limited in his coaching duties to start training camp following car crash

Published: Jul 25, 2026 at 12:14 PM Updated: Jul 25, 2026 at 03:03 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car crash on July 14 and will be limited in his coaching duties during training camp, the team announced on Saturday.

Assistant head coach Chris Foerster and team coordinators will handle head coaching responsibilities in the interim.

Shanahan suffered three broken ribs, a broken hand, broken nose, sustained a "severe" concussion and needed more than 40 stitches after colliding with an SUV near his Northern California home, ESPN reported.

"San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries," the team said in a statement. "Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care.

"Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period."

Shanahan, 46, was transported by paramedics to a hospital, where he spent "much of that day," per ESPN. The other driver involved in the collision was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not involved, and citations were not issued for the crash.

No timetable has been given for Shanahan's full return, but he has not been cleared for all activities as a result of his concussion.

San Francisco reported for training camp Saturday as it begins its season in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 10 -- the second game of the 2026 NFL season.

General manager John Lynch spoke to media Saturday and said the team is not "anticipating" that Shanahan will miss San Francisco's Week 1 opener.

"That's not what I've heard from the doctors, but just like we talk about with players, the timeline kind of takes care of itself," Lynch said. "So, he has to meet certain markers, but I think the expectation is that long before that he'll be better. But again, everybody responds to these things differently. We're going to do whatever it takes to have him right when he comes back."

Shanahan is entering his 10th season as head coach of the 49ers and sports an 82-67 record with five playoff appearances, three NFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances.

Foerster, 64, has been part of Shanahan's staff since 2019. Elsewhere on the staff, new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has six seasons of past experience as a head coach (Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Atlanta Falcons) and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak is in his sixth year with the club and his second season as Shanahan's OC.

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