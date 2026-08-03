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NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Panthers QB Kenny Pickett to start Hall of Fame Game; Bears DB exits on cart

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NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche on latest in potential Aaron Donald return.

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Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • DT John Jenkins activated from physically unable to perform list

OTHER NEWS

  • DT Calais Campbell returned to practice after being away from the team following the death of his mother in late June.
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Coach Joe Brady confirmed Monday that Gardner-Johnson suffered a lower calf strain on Saturday. There is no timetable yet for his return.
Carolina Panthers

DEPTH CHART NEWS

  • QB Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals. Pickett, slated to be Bryce Young's backup this season, joined the Panthers in the offseason after four seasons with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. He started two of six games for the Raiders in 2025, throwing for 188 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

INJURIES

  • DT Bobby Brown III activated from non-football injury list
Chicago Bears

INJURIES

  • RB Kyle Monangai is day to day with a soft tissue injury, coach Ben Johnson told reporters.
  • DB Coby Bryant left Monday's practice on a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury, per local reporters.
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

  • DT Travis Bell

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB TJ Harden
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • TE Nick Muse

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Tarik Black
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • TE RJ Maryland is not practicing Monday due to a hamstring injury.
  • CB Carrington Valentine is not practicing Monday due to a hamstring injury.
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • LB Sione Takitaki
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • CB Mekhi Rodgers

ROSTER CUTS

  • CB Cameron Mitchell
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • WR Cyrus Allen (shin) is expected to return to practice later this week, per coach Andy Reid.
  • WR Xavier Worthy is dealing with a shoulder sprain and should return to practice this week, per Reid.
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • LB Kain Medrano activated from physically unable to perform list