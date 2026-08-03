NFL news roundup: Panthers QB Kenny Pickett to start Hall of Fame Game; Bears DB exits on cart
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NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche on latest in potential Aaron Donald return.
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INJURIES
- DT John Jenkins activated from physically unable to perform list
OTHER NEWS
- DT Calais Campbell returned to practice after being away from the team following the death of his mother in late June.
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Coach Joe Brady confirmed Monday that Gardner-Johnson suffered a lower calf strain on Saturday. There is no timetable yet for his return.
DEPTH CHART NEWS
- QB Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals. Pickett, slated to be Bryce Young's backup this season, joined the Panthers in the offseason after four seasons with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. He started two of six games for the Raiders in 2025, throwing for 188 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
INJURIES
- DT Bobby Brown III activated from non-football injury list
SIGNINGS
- DT Travis Bell
ROSTER CUTS
- RB TJ Harden
SIGNINGS
- TE Nick Muse
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Tarik Black
INJURIES
- TE RJ Maryland is not practicing Monday due to a hamstring injury.
- CB Carrington Valentine is not practicing Monday due to a hamstring injury.
SIGNINGS
- LB Sione Takitaki
SIGNINGS
- CB Mekhi Rodgers
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Cameron Mitchell
INJURIES
- WR Cyrus Allen (shin) is expected to return to practice later this week, per coach Andy Reid.
- WR Xavier Worthy is dealing with a shoulder sprain and should return to practice this week, per Reid.
INJURIES
- LB Kain Medrano activated from physically unable to perform list