NFL Network: Falcons LB Jalon Walker feared to have torn ACL in training camp practice

One half of Atlanta's young edge duo might be done for 2026.

Jalon Walker is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during the Falcons' practice on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported. Walker will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury, Rapoport added.

Walker went down with the injury during the training camp session and was carted off, with teammates surrounding him prior to his exit from the non-padded practice, per Wyche.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Walker was one of two edge rushers selected by Atlanta in the first round, preceding eventual teammate James Pearce Jr. The Georgia product appeared in 15 games (nine starts) as a rookie, recording 36 tackles (five for loss), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

While Pearce outpaced Walker in total sacks in 2025, Walker was the more consistent difference-maker of the two and was considered Atlanta's best defensive breakout candidate entering 2026. Unfortunately, he'll likely have to wait until 2027 to fulfill those projections.