John Harbaugh on Giants' DPOTY hopeful Abdul Carter: 'What he wants to accomplish and his plans to do so, he's following through on'

With the Tennessee Titans taking Cam Ward No. 1 overall in 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars shook up the draft before it began, trading up to No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns to grab two-way unicorn Travis Hunter. With one team shooting its shot for a franchise quarterback and another making a splash by diving in on a transcendent talent, New York general manager Joe Schoen and then-head coach Brian Daboll happily plucked Carter at No. 3.

Twenty-four picks later, Harbaugh and the Ravens picked safety Malaki Starks.

Carter’s rookie season proved to be a rocky one. And obviously, so too was Harbaugh’s final season with Baltimore.

Firstly for Carter, the Giants sank to a 4-13 record with Daboll getting fired along the way. Carter made headlines before he even set foot on the field when he asked Lawrence Taylor, a Giants icon and a man considered by some to be the greatest defensive player of all time, if he – as a rookie – could don LT’s retired No. 56. Taylor said no. Thereafter, Carter got off to a slow start on the field. He also wasn’t moving that fast when it came to getting to practice, as he was benched twice during the season due to tardiness or missing sessions.

Still, his phenomenal abilities and potential did show up in technicolor for Big Blue.

By season’s end, despite playing alongside Brian Burns, who had racked up a career-high 16.5 sacks, Carter led the Giants with 72 QB pressures, which was seventh in the NFL and tops among all rookies. He also had four sacks, 25 tackles, 23 QB hits, two forced fumbles and just as many fumble recoveries in 17 games (six starts).

Since his rookie year concluded, Carter has made a bit more noise off the field, once again changing his number – this time to No. 3 – and taking umbrage on social media regarding his teammate and draft classmate Jaxson Dart introducing President Donald Trump at a rally.

However, his strides and ability have taken centerstage during training camp.

If everything comes to fruition, Carter will once again be mentioned alongside Taylor.

Hall of Famer Michael Strahan was the last Giants player to win Defensive Player of the Year, earning the honor in 2001. Taylor won it three times prior. Could Carter be the third Giant to be voted DPOTY? Well, during training camp season, optimism is as high as the temperature.

For now,, Carter is showing out and his new head coach is very pleased.

“I think he's been a real leader and mostly by example, by the way he's playing and the energy he's giving,” said Harbaugh, who coached Terrell Suggs on the Ravens in 2011 when Suggs garnered DPOTY. “So, it looks good, you're right. I mean, he's had a really, really great camp so far.”