NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, as the Cleveland Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick.
Browns executives and current and former players from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.
Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement:
"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future."
Andrew Berry, Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager, added, "Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback. Baker's competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career."