2022 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy was ruled out against the Buccaneers with a knee injury.
- Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was ruled out versus the Bengals with a head injury.
- Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Brady Christensen was ruled out against the Saints with an ankle injury. Offensive lineman Austin Corbett (knee) did not return. Running back D'Onta Foreman was ejected in the third quarter after a fight on the field.
- Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) did not return versus the Vikings. Defensive back Elijah Hicks was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.
- Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa did not return versus the Ravens with a left ankle injury.
- Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams has been ruled out against the Chargers with a concussion.
- Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan did not return against the Colts with a knee injury.
- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) is questionable to return versus the Broncos.
- Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast (chest) is questionable to return against the Seahawks.
- Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell did not return versus the Jets with an ankle and knee injury. Running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) was ruled out.
- New England Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers (ankle) did not return against the Bills. Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (head) was ruled out.
- New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport was ejected in the third quarter against the Panthers after a fight on the field.
- New York Jets defensive back Tony Adams was downgraded to out after being evaluated for a head injury.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski did not return versus the Browns with a knee injury. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was ruled out with a knee injury.
- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck) is questionable to return versus the Cardinals.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (illness) and center Robert Hainsey (hamstring) were ruled out against the Falcons. Tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee) was also ruled out. Safety Keanu Neal (hip) did not return.
- Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway (shoulder) is questionable to return against the Cowboys.