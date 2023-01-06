Browns' Kevin Stefanski declines to say whether Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday vs. Steelers

Jadeveon Clowney might not play in the Browns' season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that the Browns have sent Clowney home on Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer first reported the news.

The move came following comments to Cabot that he's "95% sure" he won't be back next year while criticizing coaches.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't reveal whether Clowney would play Sunday but noted, "nothing comes above the team."

"Every day, you've got to make decisions that are best for the team," he added.

Clowney finished his second season in Cleveland with two sacks and 19 QB pressures. After inking a one-year deal in 2021 with the Browns, the former No. 1 overall pick thought he would move on from Cleveland last year following a nine-sack season. But after his market didn't bear the fruit he preferred, Clowney re-upped for another year off the shores of Lake Erie.

Clowney will be a free agent in March. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal ranked the edge rusher as the No. 50 potential free agent.

The end of the road in Cleveland came as Clowney took issue with his usage under defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Speaking with Cabot, the 29-year-old suggested it was a him-or-me situation with the DC.

"(They've) got their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip," Clowney said.

Stefanski refused to comment on whether Clowney had voiced his frustrations directly to the coach.