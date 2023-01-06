Around the NFL

Browns' Kevin Stefanski declines to say whether Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday vs. Steelers

Published: Jan 06, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jadeveon Clowney might not play in the Browns' season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that the Browns have sent Clowney home on Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer first reported the news.

The move came following comments to Cabot that he's "95% sure" he won't be back next year while criticizing coaches.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't reveal whether Clowney would play Sunday but noted, "nothing comes above the team."

"Every day, you've got to make decisions that are best for the team," he added.

Clowney finished his second season in Cleveland with two sacks and 19 QB pressures. After inking a one-year deal in 2021 with the Browns, the former No. 1 overall pick thought he would move on from Cleveland last year following a nine-sack season. But after his market didn't bear the fruit he preferred, Clowney re-upped for another year off the shores of Lake Erie.

Clowney will be a free agent in March. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal ranked the edge rusher as the No. 50 potential free agent.

The end of the road in Cleveland came as Clowney took issue with his usage under defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Speaking with Cabot, the 29-year-old suggested it was a him-or-me situation with the DC.

"(They've) got their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip," Clowney said.

Stefanski refused to comment on whether Clowney had voiced his frustrations directly to the coach.

"I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of guys," Stefanski said. "JD's somebody that I respect. He's a veteran, we've had conversations, yes, but I just don't think it's fair in this setting. … I just think it's fair to our team that we keep those conversations internal."

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

While QB Lamar Jackson (knee) won't play in the regular-season finale on Sunday vs. the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh remains optimistic for his return in the playoffs.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills announce Damar Hamlin had breathing tube removed overnight, 'continues to progress remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced on Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything fell their way in Week 18. Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

news

Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Browns. Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE