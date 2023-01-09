Falcons name Greg Beadles team president

The Atlanta Falcons start their 2023 offseason shuffling the top of the organizational chart.

Team owner Arthur Blank announced Monday morning that Greg Beadles would take over as team president and has assumed day-to-day control of the Falcons' operations.

Beadles has been with the Falcons for 28 years after starting with them as an intern. Beadles has held several roles with Atlanta, including being part of the finance team that helped transfer ownership of the club to Blank.

Rich McKay, the team's president since 2011, remains CEO of the Falcons, with oversight of the football operations, and adds CEO duties of the Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) portfolio, the parent company of the Falcons, Atlanta United (MLS) and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I've always believed leadership continuity and thoughtful succession planning are hallmarks of great organizations and we have been intentional in developing an exceptional, deep group of seasoned executives to lead our businesses into the future," Blank said in a statement. "These new roles are reflective of how each of these leaders embody our Core Values and their outstanding performance over the years. I'm grateful for their loyal, dedicated, and excellent service to our businesses, associates, and partners, as well as to me and my family. They deserve these opportunities, and I couldn't be more confident they will continue to lead our businesses with a sharp focus on our fans, customers, guests, and associates at the highest standards, while continuing to foster a culture that is representative of our values."