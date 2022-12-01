Jets RB James Robinson 'upset' over sitting in Week 12: 'Obviously, I didn't come here not to play' 

There's some more disharmony emanating from the New York Jets offense.

Running back James Robinson, who was acquired via trade in November to seemingly become a key contributor for Gang Green, is miffed about being a healthy inactive in Week 12.

"Obviously, I didn't come here not to play," Robinson told ESPN on Wednesday. "Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don't expect anything unless I work for it, and I've been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off."

The Jets collected a resounding 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with quarterback Mike White getting the start and responding with a stellar three-touchdown showing. White had TD tosses to rookie Garrett Wilson and the formerly disenchanted Elijah Moore as he stepped in for the benched Zach Wilson. But it would seem all is still not great in Gotham.

After dynamic rookie back Breece Hall was sidelined for the season with a knee injury, New York sent a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Robinson.

Robinson, an undrafted free agent who was a 1,000-yard success story as rookie in Duval back in 2020, has produced just 75 yards rushing on 25 carries in three games. That all came before his Week 12 sit.

Thanks to a splendid rookie class and a stellar defense, New York is in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Despite the Jets' impressive 7-4 showing, so far, Robinson is the latest offensive player to cause a conundrum.

Wide receivers Denzel Mims and Moore requested trades earlier in the year. Zach Wilson has struggled throughout the year before he was benched ahead of last week, and caused a stir when he said he didn't feel he let down the Jets defense after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11.

With Robinson sitting against the Bears, Michael Carter suffered an ankle injury, but Ty Johnson had a touchdown and rookie Zonovan Knight made his debut, leading the team with 14 carries and 69 yards.

What's next for Robinson remains to be seen as the Jets travel to Minnesota for a big game versus the Vikings, but head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets never buckled when faced with Mims and Moore's requests, and they sat Wilson for a reset and went to White.

Nonetheless, the Jets are coming off a big win and Robinson is dismayed.